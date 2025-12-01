ETV Bharat / bharat

Recent Floods In Punjab Not Aggravated Due To Poor Reservoir Management: Centre

New Delhi: The Jal Shakti ministry on Monday denied that poor reservoir management at major dams such as Bhakra and Pong had worsened the recent floods in Punjab, asserting that the deluge was driven by exceptionally high inflows caused by extensive rainfall in the catchment areas.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said the inflows at Pong and Bhakra in 2025 touched 3,49,522 cusecs and 1,90,603 cusecs respectively, prompting regulated releases of dam water in accordance with rule curves, dam safety norms and the limited carrying capacity of the Sutlej and Beas rivers downstream.

"Recent floods in Punjab were not aggravated due to poor reservoir management at major dams Pong and Bhakra," the minister said in a written response.

"Reservoir regulation was done to achieve maximum moderation and absorption of floods," he said, adding that the decisions to release dam water were taken by a technical committee comprising representatives from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, the Central Water Commission and the Bhakra Beas Management Board.

The ministry emphasised that buffer levels were adequately maintained before the monsoon and said all releases were made after giving a minimum 24-hour advance notice. On whether any agency was found responsible for failing to maintain buffer levels, the government reiterated that reservoir levels before the monsoon were within average ranges and "requisite buffer storage was in place".