Received Proposal From Assam Govt For Inclusion Of Six Communities In ST List: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey
The Minister said, proposals for inclusion in list of ST of a state or UT follow certain processes as per the modalities, reports Santu Das.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey on Wednesday said the Centre has received a proposal from Assam government for inclusion of Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes in the List of Scheduled Tribes of the state.
In response to a query in the Lok Sabha on whether the Central government is cognizant of the six Assamese communities' decades-long demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, the Minister while acknowledging it, said a proposal from the Assam government has been received in this regard.
On being asked whether the Centre had received recent recommendations regarding ST status of the groups from the Assam government, including the Group of Ministers' report that was recently approved by the state cabinet, he said, "No such report has been received in the Ministry from the state government of Assam recently."
In response to another query on whether the proposal has been reviewed or approved by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes and the Registrar General of India , the Minister said, "The Government of India on 15.6.1999 (further amended on 25.6.2002 and 14.9.2022) has laid down the modalities for deciding the claims for inclusion in, exclusion from and other modifications in Orders specifying Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes lists. As per the modalities, only those proposals which have been recommended and justified by the concerned state government/UT Administration and concurred with by Registrar General of India and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) are to be considered and legislation amended".
He said, "Action on the proposals is taken as per the approved modalities. The proposals for inclusion in the list of Scheduled Tribes of a State or Union Territory follow certain processes as per the modalities." Uikey added, "This is a continuous process. The proposals are examined by the Office of the Registrar General of India and then by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. Many such proposals may therefore remain under examination at different levels."
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