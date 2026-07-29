ETV Bharat / bharat

Received Proposal From Assam Govt For Inclusion Of Six Communities In ST List: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey on Wednesday said the Centre has received a proposal from Assam government for inclusion of Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes in the List of Scheduled Tribes of the state.

In response to a query in the Lok Sabha on whether the Central government is cognizant of the six Assamese communities' decades-long demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, the Minister while acknowledging it, said a proposal from the Assam government has been received in this regard.

On being asked whether the Centre had received recent recommendations regarding ST status of the groups from the Assam government, including the Group of Ministers' report that was recently approved by the state cabinet, he said, "No such report has been received in the Ministry from the state government of Assam recently."