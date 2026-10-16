Killed 9 People For Nitish Kumar: Rebel JDU MLA Anant Singh As Party Backs Rival Candidate
Rebel JDU MLA from Mokama, Anant Singh, makes a sensational claim of killing nine people for former Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Patna: Rebel JDU MLA from Mokama, Anant Singh, has said that he stood by the former Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, and " killed" people for him while the party has let him down by fielding his rival candidate in the Legislative Council elections.
"I have made sacrifices for the party. No one else has sacrificed as much as I have. When Nitish Kumar was 'nobody'—just wandering around—I stood by him and got nine people murdered. Yet, once Nitish Kumar came to power, he had my home sprayed with bullets. I ask again, who else has sacrificed as much for the party as I have? I have always been with Nitish Kumar, and I will remain with him until my death," said Anant.
He has, however, reiterated that he will stand with the party. "As for whether the party stands with me, I will simply state my own position. I feel no sorrow at the prospect of death. I consider this party as my own one. It is up to the party to decide how they view me."
Earlier, the JD(U) MLA's differences with party candidate Neeraj Kumar came to the fore as he attended the nomination of Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Anuj Singh for the Patna Graduates’ seat.
Meanwhile, Nishant Kumar, son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and currently Bihar’s Health Minister, is trying hard to ensure the victory of NDA candidates in the MLC elections, actively campaigning across various locations.
When asked about this, Anant said, "Nishant Kumar shouldn't have been campaigning; is this even an election?"
Anant Singh has opposed the candidature of JDU's Neeraj and even before the election dates were officially announced, he had supported "Jan Suraj" candidate Anuj and has been actively campaigning for him.
On Friday, as Anant set out for campaigning, he urged people to cast their votes in large numbers for Anuj.
He further clarified that this is not "a party-based election", adding, "I am still an MLA from the JDU; that is my party."
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