ETV Bharat / bharat

Killed 9 People For Nitish Kumar: Rebel JDU MLA Anant Singh As Party Backs Rival Candidate

JDU MLA, Mokama, Anant Singh. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Rebel JDU MLA from Mokama, Anant Singh, has said that he stood by the former Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, and " killed" people for him while the party has let him down by fielding his rival candidate in the Legislative Council elections.

"I have made sacrifices for the party. No one else has sacrificed as much as I have. When Nitish Kumar was 'nobody'—just wandering around—I stood by him and got nine people murdered. Yet, once Nitish Kumar came to power, he had my home sprayed with bullets. I ask again, who else has sacrificed as much for the party as I have? I have always been with Nitish Kumar, and I will remain with him until my death," said Anant.

He has, however, reiterated that he will stand with the party. "As for whether the party stands with me, I will simply state my own position. I feel no sorrow at the prospect of death. I consider this party as my own one. It is up to the party to decide how they view me." Earlier, the JD(U) MLA's differences with party candidate Neeraj Kumar came to the fore as he attended the nomination of Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Anuj Singh for the Patna Graduates’ seat. Meanwhile, Nishant Kumar, son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and currently Bihar’s Health Minister, is trying hard to ensure the victory of NDA candidates in the MLC elections, actively campaigning across various locations.