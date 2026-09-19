ETV Bharat / bharat

Realtor Murder: Wedding Plans, Unanswered Calls And Cremation That Left Family Seeking Answers

New Delhi: A wedding just weeks away, a newly finalised sherwani and a promise to return home after a meeting -- that was the last known chapter in the life of 31-year-old Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, whose body was later discovered in a Gurugram drain.

Singh was murdered allegedly over a financial dispute that ran in crores, according to police. His family, however, has alleged that Yuvraj's body was recovered on September 10 by Gurugram police, but they were not informed and that it was cremated four days later without their knowledge.

The family said they learnt about the recovery only during the investigation into his disappearance after approaching the Delhi Police. Speaking to a reporter, Yuvraj's sister Karishma said the family had last spoken to him at around 7.30 pm on September 6.

"He had gone to Lajpat with us for wedding shopping. His wedding was to take place in a month. After finalising his sherwani, he left, saying he had a meeting with a former woman colleague. He had also informed his fiance and his boss about the meeting," she said.

"After that, we only received messages," Karishma said. According to her, Yuvraj initially messaged that he was fine, asked the family not to worry and said his phone might get switched off. Later, he said he would return on Saturday and subsequently changed the date to Thursday.

"Then my sister requested him to at least show his face. She asked why he was not calling or coming home. He never does this. We started panicking because he never does anything wrong," she said.

Yuvraj's disappearance was particularly alarming for the family because of his responsibilities at home. His father suffers from partial paralysis, and his mother also frequently remains unwell, according to the family.

"Since he was young, he had taken responsibility for his home," his childhood friend Rajat Jain told PTI. Jain said Yuvraj was known to his family since childhood and had attended his younger brother's wedding recently. The family waited for Yuvraj to return before approaching the police on September 11, five days after he went missing.

The Delhi Police investigation subsequently focused on his former colleague Anya Vats, with whom he had the last-known phone conversation, and her husband Sanyam Sachdeva. Police arrested the two from Uttarakhand, where they were living in a PG, after technical surveillance indicated Vats's presence there. During interrogation, they allegedly disclosed that Yuvraj had been murdered and his body dumped into a drain near their house in Gurugram, according to police.

The accused also roamed around and then parked the car in their society with the body before dumping it in the drain, police said. The alleged motive appears to be a financial dispute which ran in crores between Yuvraj and Vats, police sources said.

Yuvraj, Vats and Sanyam had previously worked together at a real estate company. Vats was fired from the company citing financial irregularities.