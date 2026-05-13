Real Crisis Is Readiness, Not Skills: Mid-Career Talent Gap In India Widens As AI Reshapes Jobs
India’s real challenge is not lack of skills, but a gap in job readiness, requiring a personalised, flexible learning and outcome-driven education, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s workforce is entering a critical phase where the challenge is no longer about producing graduates, but ensuring they are ready to perform in a rapidly evolving job market. Data from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24 confirms a significant "readiness gap", with only 4.1 per cent of the workforce aged 15-59 having received formal vocational training.
While overall unemployment is low, rates rise to 6.5 per cent for those with secondary education or higher, and 88 per cent of the workforce is concentrated in low-competency roles. To address this, the government is focusing on AI readiness through PMKVY 4.0 — the fourth edition of the flagship Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana skill training scheme, aimed at improving youth employability — and enhancing industry-aligned, competency-based training.
A report by NIIT, India's leading skills and talent development corporate, titled "India Skills Gap Report 2026", also confirms the above data, highlighting a growing shortage of mid-career talent, even as entry-level hiring expands and artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes skill requirements.
Based on a survey of 3,500 respondents, including students, professionals, employers and academic leaders, the NIIT report underscores a structural issue in India’s talent pipeline. “India does not face a skills shortage. It faces a readiness and progression failure,” the report notes, pointing to gaps between education, employability, and career advancement.
Confidence Gap, Shifting Expectations
The widening gap between students’ preparedness for a career, and the confidence of experienced recruiters in them, is one of the most eye-catching discoveries. In fact, senior leaders rate their preparedness for work at an average of 82 out of 100, whereas students rate themselves at only 57. Optimism about the future of their own careers is also a reflection of this gap; only 35 per cent of students think they will grow professionally over the next 3-5 years, compared to 50 per cent of employed respondents.
Employers are also cautious. While 86 per cent believe skilled talent exists in the market, only 49 per cent express strong confidence in finding it. In other words, while applicants have degrees, not enough are job-ready for fast-changing industry needs, with practical experience, industry certifications, and real execution skills. About 37 per cent say hiring skilled workers requires significant effort, indicating a mismatch between supply and actual job readiness.
Mid-Career Talent Crunch
The report identifies professionals with 6-15 years' experience as the most constrained segment in the labour market. This group accounts for 47 per cent of hiring demand, but is also the hardest to source, with 38 per cent of recruiters calling it the scarcest talent pool.
As a result, employers have adjusted how they hire. Around 17 per cent now hire experienced employees; while 29 per cent focus on hiring new graduates. Partially, this shift is related to cost factors. But partially, it also reflects the difficulty in finding mid-level professionals who are job-ready.
AI brings additional complexity to workforce planning. Around 40 per cent of both employers and academic leaders anticipate that AI will significantly affect jobs over the next 3-5 years (some jobs will evolve, while others will be displaced).
Despite the significant impact AI has had on both productivity and efficiency on over half (51 per cent) of all employers, only 34 per cent of academic institutions are currently working to integrate AI and digital skills into their curriculum. Therefore, across the entire ecosystem, there is no uniform readiness for AI. This disconnect risks, widening capability gaps, just as businesses demand more execution-ready talent.
From Degrees To Demonstrable Skills
A key shift highlighted in the report is the declining importance of formal degrees as the primary signals of employability. Instead, employers are increasingly valuing demonstrable skills and real-world experience. Around 45 per cent of respondents rank portfolios of work among top indicators of readiness, followed by micro-credentials (38 per cent), industry certifications (28 per cent) and apprenticeship experience (24 per cent).
Ajay Sharma, a senior HR leader with experience in the high-tech sector, said this marks a fundamental change in how careers are being evaluated. “We are witnessing a decisive shift from degree-centric thinking, to outcome-driven learning. Students and parents are increasingly asking not just ‘Which course should I do?’, but ‘What capability will this course build, and how employable will it make me?’ The future belongs to learners who build skills, not just credentials. In an era of rapid change, employability will depend less on what degree you hold, and more on what problems you can solve. This also requires continuously tracking market opportunities and updating one’s skills, not just accumulating degrees, to remain relevant in a changing world,” he said.
Personalised Learning Gains Momentum
Education leaders argue that bridging the readiness gap will require a fundamental redesign of learning systems, with a stronger focus on personalised and flexible pathways.
Kavita Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, said India is at a turning point in how education is delivered. “India is at an inflection point where scale in education is no longer just about access, but about relevance. The encouraging shift we are seeing, aligned with NEP 2020, is towards more flexible, student-centric learning pathways, which makes the idea of personalised learning at scale both possible and necessary. That said, personalisation cannot be an add-on to a standardised system; it requires a redesign,” she told ETV Bharat.
She emphasised the need for “structured flexibility", where common goals are maintained but learning pace and methods are tailored. “We need to move towards "structured flexibility", where common learning goals are retained, but the pace, approach, and pathways are adapted to individual learners,” she said, adding that continuous assessment and data-driven insights will be critical to this shift.
Kerawalla also highlighted how career thinking must evolve. “The question is no longer about selecting a single, secure course or career path, but about identifying areas that offer long-term relevance and growth… Future readiness will depend less on what students choose to study, and more on how prepared they are to continuously learn, adapt and apply their skills effectively.”
Building Ownership And Real-World Competencies
Sunitha Nambiar, CEO of Manav Rachna International Schools, stressed that personalised learning must begin early and extend beyond academics. “Personalised approach is a framework where students learn at their own pace and develop academically and personally. From early grades, students need to be encouraged to take ownership of their learning by setting goals, identifying strategies to achieve them, and reflecting on their progress,” she said.
She noted that this approach transforms classrooms into active learning environments. “This shifts classroom dynamics from uniform instruction to a more student-centric approach, where learners are actively involved in decision-making… supported by teachers who guide them,” she said.
Nambiar added that personalised learning helps build essential life skills. “The focus extends beyond academic achievement to include competencies like communication, teamwork, leadership, grit, resilience and time management,” she said, explaining that these are best developed through classroom interactions rather than traditional testing.
She also highlighted the importance of teacher training and parental engagement in scaling such models, noting that structured mentoring, leadership development, and transparent communication are key to successful implementation.
Localising Global Models And Future Career Pathways
Ajay Sharma underlined the importance of adapting global educational practices to Indian realities. “Global education models are most effective when the methodology is retained, while the content and classroom experiences are adapted to the local context,” he said, adding that integrating culture, regional diversity and real-world issues makes learning more relevant.
He also outlined emerging career trends, pointing to strong demand in fields like AI, data science, cybersecurity, cloud computing, business analytics, healthcare, sustainability, and interdisciplinary domains like design and product management.
“Importantly, employers are placing equal emphasis on skills such as critical thinking, collaboration, communication, and adaptability. Practical exposure through projects, internships, and real-world problem-solving is becoming a key differentiator,” Sharma said.
Access The Biggest Barrier
Despite rising investments in skilling by the government and corporates, the NIIT report finds that impact has remained limited. Around 69 per cent of organisations increased their skills budgets over the past year, yet 62 per cent say these programmes reach less than half their workforce.
The report attributes this gap to issues of access rather than intent. While 36 per cent of respondents are exploring learning opportunities and 27 per cent are already enrolled, barriers such as high costs and low awareness persist. “Upskilling is no longer the problem. Access is,” the report stated, calling for scalable and affordable learning models.
According to the report, workplace expectations are also evolving. While 62 per cent of students prefer hybrid work and 17 per cent favour fully remote roles, 68 per cent of early-career professionals currently work from the office, reflecting a mismatch between employee preferences and organisational policies.
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