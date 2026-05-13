ETV Bharat / bharat

Real Crisis Is Readiness, Not Skills: Mid-Career Talent Gap In India Widens As AI Reshapes Jobs

New Delhi: India’s workforce is entering a critical phase where the challenge is no longer about producing graduates, but ensuring they are ready to perform in a rapidly evolving job market. Data from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24 confirms a significant "readiness gap", with only 4.1 per cent of the workforce aged 15-59 having received formal vocational training.

While overall unemployment is low, rates rise to 6.5 per cent for those with secondary education or higher, and 88 per cent of the workforce is concentrated in low-competency roles. To address this, the government is focusing on AI readiness through PMKVY 4.0 — the fourth edition of the flagship Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana skill training scheme, aimed at improving youth employability — and enhancing industry-aligned, competency-based training.

A report by NIIT, India's leading skills and talent development corporate, titled "India Skills Gap Report 2026", also confirms the above data, highlighting a growing shortage of mid-career talent, even as entry-level hiring expands and artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes skill requirements.

Based on a survey of 3,500 respondents, including students, professionals, employers and academic leaders, the NIIT report underscores a structural issue in India’s talent pipeline. “India does not face a skills shortage. It faces a readiness and progression failure,” the report notes, pointing to gaps between education, employability, and career advancement.

Confidence Gap, Shifting Expectations

The widening gap between students’ preparedness for a career, and the confidence of experienced recruiters in them, is one of the most eye-catching discoveries. In fact, senior leaders rate their preparedness for work at an average of 82 out of 100, whereas students rate themselves at only 57. Optimism about the future of their own careers is also a reflection of this gap; only 35 per cent of students think they will grow professionally over the next 3-5 years, compared to 50 per cent of employed respondents.

Employers are also cautious. While 86 per cent believe skilled talent exists in the market, only 49 per cent express strong confidence in finding it. In other words, while applicants have degrees, not enough are job-ready for fast-changing industry needs, with practical experience, industry certifications, and real execution skills. About 37 per cent say hiring skilled workers requires significant effort, indicating a mismatch between supply and actual job readiness.

Mid-Career Talent Crunch

The report identifies professionals with 6-15 years' experience as the most constrained segment in the labour market. This group accounts for 47 per cent of hiring demand, but is also the hardest to source, with 38 per cent of recruiters calling it the scarcest talent pool.

As a result, employers have adjusted how they hire. Around 17 per cent now hire experienced employees; while 29 per cent focus on hiring new graduates. Partially, this shift is related to cost factors. But partially, it also reflects the difficulty in finding mid-level professionals who are job-ready.

AI brings additional complexity to workforce planning. Around 40 per cent of both employers and academic leaders anticipate that AI will significantly affect jobs over the next 3-5 years (some jobs will evolve, while others will be displaced).

Despite the significant impact AI has had on both productivity and efficiency on over half (51 per cent) of all employers, only 34 per cent of academic institutions are currently working to integrate AI and digital skills into their curriculum. Therefore, across the entire ecosystem, there is no uniform readiness for AI. This disconnect risks, widening capability gaps, just as businesses demand more execution-ready talent.

From Degrees To Demonstrable Skills

A key shift highlighted in the report is the declining importance of formal degrees as the primary signals of employability. Instead, employers are increasingly valuing demonstrable skills and real-world experience. Around 45 per cent of respondents rank portfolios of work among top indicators of readiness, followed by micro-credentials (38 per cent), industry certifications (28 per cent) and apprenticeship experience (24 per cent).

Ajay Sharma, a senior HR leader with experience in the high-tech sector, said this marks a fundamental change in how careers are being evaluated. “We are witnessing a decisive shift from degree-centric thinking, to outcome-driven learning. Students and parents are increasingly asking not just ‘Which course should I do?’, but ‘What capability will this course build, and how employable will it make me?’ The future belongs to learners who build skills, not just credentials. In an era of rapid change, employability will depend less on what degree you hold, and more on what problems you can solve. This also requires continuously tracking market opportunities and updating one’s skills, not just accumulating degrees, to remain relevant in a changing world,” he said.

Personalised Learning Gains Momentum

Education leaders argue that bridging the readiness gap will require a fundamental redesign of learning systems, with a stronger focus on personalised and flexible pathways.