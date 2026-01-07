ETV Bharat / bharat

'Ready To Join Popular Government In Manipur', Says Kuki Zo MLA

File photo of Manipuri women of Kuki Zo community, staging a protest demanding ban of Meitei group in Manipur, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi ( ANI )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Paolienlal Haokip, a senior sitting MLA from the Kuki Zo community of Manipur said the community is ready to join a popular government in Manipur. "However, it will be possible only when the new government promises to fulfill our demand for a separate administration or a Union Territory within a time bound manner" he said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on Wednesday, Haokip, however, said that the Central government should sincerely look into the demand of the Kuki Zo community of the state. “A separate administration or a Union Territory is the need of the hour. If the government really wants inclusive growth in Manipur, there should be a separate administration for the Kuki Zo community,” said Haokip alleging that the previous government had always betrayed the Kuki Zo community.

Haokip, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from the Saikot Assembly constituency in Churachandpur District said that the sentiments of all the remaining nine MLAs from the Kuki Zo community are the same.

“The government formation depends on the attitude of the majority community (Metei) and the willingness of the Centre. If the Centre is holding political negotiations and genuinely seeking political settlement for its people, the scope for the formation of a government is open. If the popular government agrees for a negotiated political settlement in a time bound manner, we are open to participate in the government,” said Haokip.

He said that the new government in Manipur should support the negotiated political settlement for the Kuki Zo community. “However, we will not be a part of any new government which does not support a negotiated political settlement,” said Haokip.

Haokip said all the Kuki Zo MLAs are likely to visit New Delhi in the next few days to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and put forward their stand. “If the government can bifurcate Ladakh from Jammu & Kashmir and make a UT, why can’t the government take such a stand in Manipur,” said Haokip.

Days after violence began in Manipur on May 3, 2023, the 10 sitting MLAs (from Kuki-Zo community) including seven from BJP and three others issued a statement demanding a 'separate administration'.