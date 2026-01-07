'Ready To Join Popular Government In Manipur', Says Kuki Zo MLA
Paolienlal Haokip said if government can bifurcate Ladakh from J&K and make a UT, why can’t it take such a stand in Manipur.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Paolienlal Haokip, a senior sitting MLA from the Kuki Zo community of Manipur said the community is ready to join a popular government in Manipur. "However, it will be possible only when the new government promises to fulfill our demand for a separate administration or a Union Territory within a time bound manner" he said.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on Wednesday, Haokip, however, said that the Central government should sincerely look into the demand of the Kuki Zo community of the state. “A separate administration or a Union Territory is the need of the hour. If the government really wants inclusive growth in Manipur, there should be a separate administration for the Kuki Zo community,” said Haokip alleging that the previous government had always betrayed the Kuki Zo community.
Haokip, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from the Saikot Assembly constituency in Churachandpur District said that the sentiments of all the remaining nine MLAs from the Kuki Zo community are the same.
“The government formation depends on the attitude of the majority community (Metei) and the willingness of the Centre. If the Centre is holding political negotiations and genuinely seeking political settlement for its people, the scope for the formation of a government is open. If the popular government agrees for a negotiated political settlement in a time bound manner, we are open to participate in the government,” said Haokip.
He said that the new government in Manipur should support the negotiated political settlement for the Kuki Zo community. “However, we will not be a part of any new government which does not support a negotiated political settlement,” said Haokip.
Haokip said all the Kuki Zo MLAs are likely to visit New Delhi in the next few days to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and put forward their stand. “If the government can bifurcate Ladakh from Jammu & Kashmir and make a UT, why can’t the government take such a stand in Manipur,” said Haokip.
Days after violence began in Manipur on May 3, 2023, the 10 sitting MLAs (from Kuki-Zo community) including seven from BJP and three others issued a statement demanding a 'separate administration'.
The 10 MLAs including Haokholet Kipgen, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing, LM Khaute, Ngursanglur Sanate, Letpao Haokip, Letzamang Haokip, Chinlunthang, Nemcha Kipgen, Paolienlal Haokip and Vungzagin Valte had earlier raised their demand inside and outside the Manipur Assembly.
The Kuki Zo Council, a body of the Kuki Zo tribal leaders of Manipur on Tuesday said that considering the present realities and the unanimous sentiment, the Kuki Zo people can no longer live together with the Meitei community. It said that in its Governing Council meeting that took place on December 30, the political demand for a Separate Administration in the form of a Union Territory under the Constitution of India has been reaffirmed.
“That is the sentiment of our people. Government must understand this. So, a political settlement is a must before the government takes initiative to form any government,” said Haokip.
Ever since the violence broke out between Kukis and Meeteis, the central government has been trying to convince all the communities of the State to come together and settle their issues on the table.
Although, the Centre has not taken any stand over the demand of the Kuki Zo community, it has been trying to talk with the community leaders continuously.
In their last meeting held in December with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), representatives of the Kuki-Zo groups under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) framework, namely the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF) also reiterated that reintegration under the existing state administrative framework is no longer possible, and separate political solution remains the only viable path to normalcy, peace and stability.
Manipur is presently under President’s Rule, which was enforced on February 13 last year following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The current phase of President’s Rule will end on February 13.
