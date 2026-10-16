ETV Bharat / bharat

Ready To Go To Jail For Waving Flag, Says Dipke As NDMC Closes Connaught Place Central Park Ahead Of CJP Protest

New Delhi: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, said he is ready to go to jail for waving the national flag after authorities closed the Central Park in Connaught Place in the national capital following the party’s call for protest there on Friday.

In a press conference held late Thursday night, Dipke said, “Tomorrow, we will peacefully go and wave the Tiranga. As the citizens of this country, if you consider this to be a crime, then you are the biggest traitor."

The CJP has called on the general public and its supporters to gather at CP's Central Park on Friday to wave the national flag as part of its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

"If we have to go to jail to wave the Tiranga in this country, then we are ready for it," he added. Earlier in the day, the NDMC announced that Central Park at Connaught Place -- the site of tomorrow's protest — will be shut on October 16 and October 17.

"Tomorrow, we will say that we will wave the Tiranga at 100 places. So you will shut down all 100 places?" he said. "Tomorrow, we will say that if you go to Narendra Modi's rally and wave the Tiranga, will you cancel your rally? What a joke you have made," he said.

According to the CJP founder, the action of the administration will be legally challenged and, if necessary, will be taken to the High Court. “We are followers of Gandhi and Ambedkar; we will not resort to violence,” he said.

He affirmed that the event scheduled for October 16th will be peaceful, and that they intend to hoist the national flag as citizens. He asserted that there will be no violence or unconstitutional activity on their part.

Declare officially that you will not wave the Tiranga. Then you are a traitor. Till date, no Prime Minister or any government has ever done this," Dipke added.