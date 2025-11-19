Ready For SR In Assam, Says Congress
Congress has played down AIUDF and AIMIM coming together in poll-bound Assam, saying they are BJP's 'B' teams.
New Delhi: The Congress said it was ready for the special voter list revision in poll-bound Assam where the grand old party has forged an opposition bloc to take on the BJP which has been in power for the past 10 years.
According to Congress insiders, Assam, where Assembly elections will be held in 2026, was initially left out of the second phase of the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list for nine states and three UTs by the Election Commission, but was included two days ago as an afterthought.
The party insiders further said that voter list revision has been termed as Special Revision (SR) in Assam as no documents will be sought from the voters in the north-eastern state unlike the SIR. During the SR, the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will go door-to-door to verify the names in the voter list and will remove the names of those who are dead, have migrated or have multiple entries.
The saffron party opted for SR as it wanted to avoid the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC) but was keen to filter the electoral list in Assam, said the Congress insiders. The SIR currently underway in nine states and three UTs has been dubbed as NRC through the backdoor by the opposition parties, many of whom have also approached the Supreme Court to halt the exercise.
“We are ready to meet the challenge. We have already trained our Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to monitor the voter list revision which has been named as SR in Assam as against SIR elsewhere. But whatever be the nomenclature we don’t think it should be a problem for us. We will ensure no genuine voters miss out of the list,” AICC secretary in-charge of Assam Manoj Chauhan told ETV Bharat.
“They are trying to change the goalpost through the SR by saying that booths will be reorganised on the basis of only 1200 voters per polling station. But we are ready for the challenge,” AICC secretary in-charge of Assam Prithviraj Sathe told ETV Bharat.
The Congress, which had revamped its Assam unit a few months ago, recently forged an opposition bloc with smaller outfits like the Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha and the All-Party Hill Leaders Conference to counter the ruling BJP but had decided to keep away former ally Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF terming it as a B team of the BJP.
Now the AIUDF has decided to join hands with Hyderabad-based AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi to consolidate the Muslim vote bank. The move came after the AIMIM was able to win five seats in the recent Bihar Assembly elections and could dent the opposition INDIA bloc in the Seemanchal area.
The Congress managers played down the development saying Assam’s cultural ethos and politics was different from that of Bihar and that the coming together of Ajmal and Owaisi will not impact the grand old party and its allies.
“Owaisi coming to Assam was anticipated after Bihar results. They are playing the BJP's game but we will have our plans to counter them,” said Sathe.
"The coming together of AIUDF and AIMIM will have no impact in Assam. The BJP is trying to divide the state and exploit its resources but the opposition will throw them out,” said Chauhan.
According to party insiders, cultural ethos was the reason why the grand old party had been running a ‘justice for Zubin’ campaign in the north-eastern state after the sudden and mysterious death of Assam’s iconic singer.
The Congress also held a musical tribute in Guwahati on November 18, the birth anniversary of late Zubin Garg to send out a message to the youth over the singer’s vision of the state.
“Caste factor is very strong in Bihar. But the cultural ethos and politics is different in Assam where people are very emotional. Justice for Zubin is a very organic campaign. It involves the public but the state government is playing politics,” Chauhan added.
