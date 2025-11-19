ETV Bharat / bharat

Ready For SR In Assam, Says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress said it was ready for the special voter list revision in poll-bound Assam where the grand old party has forged an opposition bloc to take on the BJP which has been in power for the past 10 years.

According to Congress insiders, Assam, where Assembly elections will be held in 2026, was initially left out of the second phase of the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list for nine states and three UTs by the Election Commission, but was included two days ago as an afterthought.

The party insiders further said that voter list revision has been termed as Special Revision (SR) in Assam as no documents will be sought from the voters in the north-eastern state unlike the SIR. During the SR, the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will go door-to-door to verify the names in the voter list and will remove the names of those who are dead, have migrated or have multiple entries.

The saffron party opted for SR as it wanted to avoid the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC) but was keen to filter the electoral list in Assam, said the Congress insiders. The SIR currently underway in nine states and three UTs has been dubbed as NRC through the backdoor by the opposition parties, many of whom have also approached the Supreme Court to halt the exercise.

“We are ready to meet the challenge. We have already trained our Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to monitor the voter list revision which has been named as SR in Assam as against SIR elsewhere. But whatever be the nomenclature we don’t think it should be a problem for us. We will ensure no genuine voters miss out of the list,” AICC secretary in-charge of Assam Manoj Chauhan told ETV Bharat.

“They are trying to change the goalpost through the SR by saying that booths will be reorganised on the basis of only 1200 voters per polling station. But we are ready for the challenge,” AICC secretary in-charge of Assam Prithviraj Sathe told ETV Bharat.

The Congress, which had revamped its Assam unit a few months ago, recently forged an opposition bloc with smaller outfits like the Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha and the All-Party Hill Leaders Conference to counter the ruling BJP but had decided to keep away former ally Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF terming it as a B team of the BJP.