ETV Bharat / bharat

Ground Report: In Lalu's Ancestral Village Phulwaria, Disbelief With Result, Alleged Rift Within His Family

By Atal Bihari Pandey

Gopalganj: The dust raised by the Bihar Assembly elections may have begun to settle elsewhere in the state, but in Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's village Phulwaria, it still hangs in the air as if frozen in time. Disbelief has given way to despair, as people continue to question how the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) alliance was so comprehensively defeated. An ETV Bharat team visited Phulwaria in Gopalganj and spoke with the villagers, who were clearly disgruntled over the election results and are holding the Election Commission of India (ECI) responsible for the debacle.

Gopalgunj district, under which Phulwaria is a sub-division, has long tilted the NDA's way. In the 2020 Assembly polls, four of the six Assembly seats in what once used to be Lalu's fortress, went to the NDA, with only two going to the RJD. This year, the NDA recorded a clean sweep. It had also dominated the Lok Sabha elections here in 2024.

On RJD's Loss And MGB's Wipeout

However, people of Phulwaria continue to hold great hope and confidence in Lalu's RJD and his family. They may have been dealt a blow by the NDA wave, but their morale is only weakened, not broken. Not even reports of alleged differences within Lalu's family can shake Phulwaria's faith in the RJD. Villagers believe the party will return to power and the family will unite.

Some Phulwaria residents believe the main reasons behind the MGB's defeat are poor seat allocation and errors in ground-level strategy. They remain loyal to Lalu and his family because, they say Lalu transformed their village.

Ghulam Rasool Captain said, "We [RJD] were contesting against the ECI, not the JD(U) or the BJP. This victory belongs to the ECI, not the NDA. The ECI [allowed] money to be distributed during the elections. If you or I had more than Rs 10,000 in our pocket, the police would confiscate it," adding that the ECI is silent on the fact that money was transferred into people's accounts in the middle of the election.

He continued, "This election is a theft of democracy. It is the murder of democracy. There is no resentment in [Lalu's] family. Any relationship between siblings and parents doesn't break down overnight. If not today, then tomorrow they will be united. The RJD will return to power; the world exists on hope."