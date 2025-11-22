Ground Report: In Lalu's Ancestral Village Phulwaria, Disbelief With Result, Alleged Rift Within His Family
Phulwaria residents, who believe the election was "stolen" by NDA and ECI, continue to hope that their First Family will return to power one day.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST
By Atal Bihari Pandey
Gopalganj: The dust raised by the Bihar Assembly elections may have begun to settle elsewhere in the state, but in Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's village Phulwaria, it still hangs in the air as if frozen in time. Disbelief has given way to despair, as people continue to question how the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) alliance was so comprehensively defeated. An ETV Bharat team visited Phulwaria in Gopalganj and spoke with the villagers, who were clearly disgruntled over the election results and are holding the Election Commission of India (ECI) responsible for the debacle.
Gopalgunj district, under which Phulwaria is a sub-division, has long tilted the NDA's way. In the 2020 Assembly polls, four of the six Assembly seats in what once used to be Lalu's fortress, went to the NDA, with only two going to the RJD. This year, the NDA recorded a clean sweep. It had also dominated the Lok Sabha elections here in 2024.
On RJD's Loss And MGB's Wipeout
However, people of Phulwaria continue to hold great hope and confidence in Lalu's RJD and his family. They may have been dealt a blow by the NDA wave, but their morale is only weakened, not broken. Not even reports of alleged differences within Lalu's family can shake Phulwaria's faith in the RJD. Villagers believe the party will return to power and the family will unite.
Some Phulwaria residents believe the main reasons behind the MGB's defeat are poor seat allocation and errors in ground-level strategy. They remain loyal to Lalu and his family because, they say Lalu transformed their village.
Ghulam Rasool Captain said, "We [RJD] were contesting against the ECI, not the JD(U) or the BJP. This victory belongs to the ECI, not the NDA. The ECI [allowed] money to be distributed during the elections. If you or I had more than Rs 10,000 in our pocket, the police would confiscate it," adding that the ECI is silent on the fact that money was transferred into people's accounts in the middle of the election.
He continued, "This election is a theft of democracy. It is the murder of democracy. There is no resentment in [Lalu's] family. Any relationship between siblings and parents doesn't break down overnight. If not today, then tomorrow they will be united. The RJD will return to power; the world exists on hope."
Rakesh Kumar, too, believes something crooked happened that robbed RJD of power, although the party got more votes than BJP. "Lalu is called a son of the poor, and their messiah, because he takes decisions in favour of the larger society. The opposition's job is to ask questions, and Tejashwi will continue to challenge this government in the Assembly."
"This theft won't take them far. The government may have financial power, but the wisdom is with the people. How did the RJD only win 25 seats? There's trouble within the family. Rohini will return," said another villager, Shatrughan Yadav. A woman who didn't wish to be named added, "There are conflicts within a family. Then, everyone gets back together. We have full hope. The RJD has done a lot of work in our village."
On The Rift Within Phulwaria's First Family
Lalu was born in Phulwaria on June 11, 1948. That makes the people of Phulwaria naturally concerned about their icon, and the alleged rift in his family. But their trust and support remain firmly with the family, just as Nitish Kumar's village Kalyan Bigha remains united behind the JD(U).
Last Sunday, days after the Bihar Assembly poll results were announced, Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya announced she was distancing herself from politics and her family, alleging that she had been insulted by her brother, RJD chief Tejashwi. She also sarcastically said no home should have a daughter like her, that she had given her father a "dirty kidney". Quick to pounce on the debacle, the NDA launched an all-out attack on Tejashwi and Lalu, which hasn't abated in nearly a week's time.
Meanwhile, Tejashwi's brother Tej Pratap, who has long distanced himself from his family, contested the election after forming a separate party. While he lost his deposit, several NDA leaders have expressed what-appears to be a politically-motivated softness for him. All of these are likely to increase difficulties for Lalu and Tejashwi.
"Disagreements happen in every family. It will be fine. We are confident that the brothers will unite," said Mukesh Gupta, a Phulwaria resident. "Tejashwi received the [necessary] votes, [but] Nitish and Modi defeated him. His votes were stolen. Neither have the daughter and son separated. The media is spreading rumors," chimed Kanti Devi another resident.
Many villagers attributed the alleged rift in Lalu's family to minor disagreements. They believe that when the need arises, the family will unite. They refused to consider the split a major weakness for the RJD and believe the rift has been amplified by the ruling dispensation.
