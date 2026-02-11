ETV Bharat / bharat

'Reaching The Unreached': 'Bal Vivah Mukti Rath' Strengthens Nationwide Anti-Child Marriage Push

New Delhi: The 'Bal Vivah Mukti Rath', meant to give a boost to the Central government's 100-day intensive nationwide campaign to end child marriage, is now in its final phase.

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development's 100-day campaign to eradicate child marriage is being implemented across various states and Union Territories (UTs) and is set to conclude on March 8.

The 'Bal Vivah Mukti Rath', an initiative from the largest network advocating for children's rights in India, is disseminating the message of a 'Child Marriage Free India' to the most remote areas, ensuring that even the most vulnerable children are reached and safeguarded. This vehicle of change is currently traversing 439 districts across 25 states and UTs.

In India, despite being legally prohibited, child marriage continues to be a significant social issue, affecting millions of young girls and boys across the nation. The practice exposes young girls to significant health risks, particularly due to early pregnancies, heightens their susceptibility to domestic violence, and sustains cycles of poverty and gender inequality.

Despite advancements, 23 per cent of women aged 20–24 were married before reaching the age of 18 (National Family Health Survey-5, 2019–21), as reported by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development. The ministry has been concentrating on 257 high-burden districts identified through NFHS-5 data (districts where the rate of child marriage meets or surpasses the national average). The goal is to eliminate child marriage by 2030.