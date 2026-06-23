Reached Every Household Before Even Launching The Party: CM Vijay
Differentiating between 'reel' and 'real' life, the Tamil Nadu CM takes the Opposition on his political journey, explaining the principle of ‘everything for everyone’.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday claimed he "reached every household before even launching the party".
"Others launch a party first and then approach every household. We, however, launched our party only after reaching out to every household. Those who choose to feign ignorance of these facts criticise me by labelling me merely as an actor," he said.
Replying to the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address on the final day of the Assembly session, the CM spoke about his political journey to counter the criticism by opposition parties.
"Some people portray us as having come straight from cinema to become Chief Minister. I wish to clarify that this is merely 'reel' — fiction — and not 'real' life. I began my career as an ordinary actor and rose through hard work," he said.
"My ascent was not due to my own efforts; it was driven by the love and embrace of the entire population of Tamil Nadu. People welcomed me into their homes and accepted me as one of their own," he said.
The CM recounted how they stood by the “people who embraced us with maternal affection”. “We began supporting the public as early as the 1990s through our fan clubs. Subsequently, we evolved into welfare associations and later the 'Vijay Makkal Iyakkam' (Vijay People's Movement), standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the masses," he said.
In 2008, he said, they staged protests in support of the Eelam Tamils and demanded an end to the war and called for a safe, peaceful life for Eelam Tamil brethren.
Through the 'Makkal Iyakkam' launched in 2009, they implemented various welfare schemes. "We supported the public in numerous ways — through initiatives focused on education, social service, flood relief, and assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our efforts included free meal centres, blood donation drives, schemes providing eggs, milk, and bread, as well as eye care centres, educational support centres, and libraries," he said.
“In our films, we addressed issues such as social justice, anti-corruption, education, and politics. Everyone is aware of the problems our films faced — and continue to face — because we spoke about politics,” he added.
Vijay said in 2011, they organised a public meeting in Nagapattinam in support of fishermen. They extended support to the Jallikattu protests in 2017. “In 2018, we personally visited and offered support to our brethren who were victims of the police firing during the Sterlite protests,” he added.
Members of the 'Vijay Makkal Iyakkam' contested and emerged victorious in the 2021 local body elections. “For students excelling in education, we distributed incentives and awards,” he said.
The TVK was launched in 2023. Immediately upon its inception, a statement was issued opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. "We conducted our first state conference as a 'Festival of Ideological Victory'. We proudly announced our ideological leaders, making TVK the only party in India to feature two women as ideological figureheads," he said.
The CM said they embraced the aspects of Periyar’s “ideology that resonated with us while openly stating that we did not subscribe to his stance on atheism”. “We also adopted the ideologies of Dr BR Ambedkar and Kamaraj. We announced our secular principle of ‘Everything for Everyone’. Likewise, we identified our ideological and political adversaries,” he said.
"Above all, we entered the political arena only after declaring the principle that ‘all lives are equal by birth’ as our fundamental political doctrine. At the Madurai conference, we announced that we had adopted CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran as our guiding lights for elections, governance, and the exercise of power," he said.
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