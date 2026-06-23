ETV Bharat / bharat

Reached Every Household Before Even Launching The Party: CM Vijay

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday claimed he "reached every household before even launching the party".

"Others launch a party first and then approach every household. We, however, launched our party only after reaching out to every household. Those who choose to feign ignorance of these facts criticise me by labelling me merely as an actor," he said.

Replying to the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address on the final day of the Assembly session, the CM spoke about his political journey to counter the criticism by opposition parties.

"Some people portray us as having come straight from cinema to become Chief Minister. I wish to clarify that this is merely 'reel' — fiction — and not 'real' life. I began my career as an ordinary actor and rose through hard work," he said.

"My ascent was not due to my own efforts; it was driven by the love and embrace of the entire population of Tamil Nadu. People welcomed me into their homes and accepted me as one of their own," he said.

The CM recounted how they stood by the “people who embraced us with maternal affection”. “We began supporting the public as early as the 1990s through our fan clubs. Subsequently, we evolved into welfare associations and later the 'Vijay Makkal Iyakkam' (Vijay People's Movement), standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the masses," he said.

In 2008, he said, they staged protests in support of the Eelam Tamils and demanded an end to the war and called for a safe, peaceful life for Eelam Tamil brethren.