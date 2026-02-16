ETV Bharat / bharat

Reach Early, Stay Calm: Advice, As CBSE Board Exams Start Tomorrow

Delhi authorities have advised students to arrive at their exam centres an hour early. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and XII board examinations begin tomorrow, February 17, anxiety levels are rising among students. Over 46 lakh candidates from India and 26 countries will appear for the exams this year.

Along with the pressure of preparation, students must also navigate uncertainties about admissions. Authorities in the national capital have advised students appearing for boards to leave home at least an hour in advance.

Exam Pressure, Future Choices

To help students manage exam stress and plan for the future, ETV Bharat spoke with Professor Naveen Chandra Lohani, Vice-Chancellor of Uttarakhand Open University.

There is pressure to perform well on boards, while competition for central universities through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is also intense. Correct information and direction, Lohani said, are key to success.

Key excerpts from the conversation with Prof. Naveen Chandra Lohani

Q: What message would you like to give students of Class XII at this time?

Lohani: First of all, take the board examinations seriously. Prepare with concentration to secure good marks. During the examination period, take special care of your health. If you are planning to take admission in a graduation programme and at the same time want to pursue a skill-based course, you can pursue certificate or diploma programmes through the open system. This will enhance your skills and also improve employment opportunities.

Q: How should students deal with stress and concentration problems during exams?

Lohani: During exams, students often neglect sleep and health under pressure to study more, which is not correct. Both medical science and psychology advise getting adequate sleep and taking regular rest. Revise important subjects, focus more on difficult portions, and seek guidance from teachers. Mental and physical balance is essential for better performance in examinations.

Q: What should students preparing for admission through CUET keep in mind?

Lohani: Today, most central universities are taking admissions through CUET in accordance with University Grants Commission guidelines. In such a situation, students should first check the minimum eligibility requirements and the course syllabus for which they want admission. It is necessary to prepare in accordance with the competitive examination pattern.

At the same time, carefully review the courses offered by various central and state universities. If the degree you obtained earlier is in accordance with University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, plan your strategy for further studies accordingly.

Q: If a student does not get admission in a regular university, what options are available?

Lohani: In such a situation, Open and Distance Learning is a better option. At present, there are many state-level open universities in India. Apart from these, the Indira Gandhi National Open University is also a major institution. The distance education system is flexible. Admission facilities are available twice a year, in the July and January sessions. General and professional courses such as BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, MBA, and BCA are available online. Students can apply by visiting the concerned university’s website.