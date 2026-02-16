Reach Early, Stay Calm: Advice, As CBSE Board Exams Start Tomorrow
The education board mandates early arrival; experts advise health, clarity and awareness of alternatives if regular university seats remain elusive.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
New Delhi: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and XII board examinations begin tomorrow, February 17, anxiety levels are rising among students. Over 46 lakh candidates from India and 26 countries will appear for the exams this year.
Along with the pressure of preparation, students must also navigate uncertainties about admissions. Authorities in the national capital have advised students appearing for boards to leave home at least an hour in advance.
Exam Pressure, Future Choices
To help students manage exam stress and plan for the future, ETV Bharat spoke with Professor Naveen Chandra Lohani, Vice-Chancellor of Uttarakhand Open University.
There is pressure to perform well on boards, while competition for central universities through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is also intense. Correct information and direction, Lohani said, are key to success.
Key excerpts from the conversation with Prof. Naveen Chandra Lohani
Q: What message would you like to give students of Class XII at this time?
Lohani: First of all, take the board examinations seriously. Prepare with concentration to secure good marks. During the examination period, take special care of your health. If you are planning to take admission in a graduation programme and at the same time want to pursue a skill-based course, you can pursue certificate or diploma programmes through the open system. This will enhance your skills and also improve employment opportunities.
Q: How should students deal with stress and concentration problems during exams?
Lohani: During exams, students often neglect sleep and health under pressure to study more, which is not correct. Both medical science and psychology advise getting adequate sleep and taking regular rest. Revise important subjects, focus more on difficult portions, and seek guidance from teachers. Mental and physical balance is essential for better performance in examinations.
Q: What should students preparing for admission through CUET keep in mind?
Lohani: Today, most central universities are taking admissions through CUET in accordance with University Grants Commission guidelines. In such a situation, students should first check the minimum eligibility requirements and the course syllabus for which they want admission. It is necessary to prepare in accordance with the competitive examination pattern.
At the same time, carefully review the courses offered by various central and state universities. If the degree you obtained earlier is in accordance with University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, plan your strategy for further studies accordingly.
Q: If a student does not get admission in a regular university, what options are available?
Lohani: In such a situation, Open and Distance Learning is a better option. At present, there are many state-level open universities in India. Apart from these, the Indira Gandhi National Open University is also a major institution. The distance education system is flexible. Admission facilities are available twice a year, in the July and January sessions. General and professional courses such as BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, MBA, and BCA are available online. Students can apply by visiting the concerned university’s website.
Q: What is the path for students whose studies were interrupted or who have a gap of three to four years?
Lohani: The biggest feature of the open distance system is that there is no age or time restriction. If your studies were discontinued for any reason, whether due to a job, business, or family responsibilities, you can take admission again. Permission is given to complete a three-year degree within six years and a two-year degree within four years. This flexibility allows students to complete their education at their own pace.
Q: Is it valid to pursue two degrees simultaneously (dual programme)?
Lohani: The UGC has now allowed dual degrees. That means you can pursue one regular degree along with one distance education degree. However, keep in mind that if you are graduating, you can pursue another degree at the same level, or a diploma or certificate course. You cannot pursue a postgraduate degree directly. Degrees obtained through distance education are fully recognised and accepted in both the government and private sectors.
He described board exams, CUET and university admissions as crucial phases in a student’s life and gave a clear message: “Take care of your health, keep your goals clear and make proper use of every educational opportunity available.”
CBSE Advisory For Students, Parents And Schools
Meanwhile, the board has directed candidates to reach their examination centres well in advance. While the exam will begin at 10.30 am, entry will close at 10 am.
Students have been asked to plan their commute carefully, factoring in traffic conditions, weather and the distance to their centres. Schools have also been urged to assist parents and students in understanding the reporting schedule.
The advisory warns that with several national and international events scheduled in the capital, traffic congestion, diversions and delays are likely. Candidates are therefore advised to start early.
In Delhi, from February 16 to February 20, the India-AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam will affect traffic on key stretches, including Mathura Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Tilak Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path and the C-Hexagon. Restrictions may also be imposed on Bhairon Marg and adjoining roads, with temporary halts possible due to VVIP movement.
The Delhi Traffic Police has recommended checking travel advisories and using the Metro wherever possible.
Passengers travelling to railway stations have been advised to take alternative routes such as Ring Road and Vande Mataram Marg.
What Schools Are Advising
Vidya Bal Bhavan Senior Secondary School principal Dr Haridatt Sharma urged students to keep their admit cards ready a night in advance. He advised them to stay calm, read the paper carefully, attempt well-known questions first, write clearly, eat light food and get adequate sleep.
This year, examinations will be conducted at more than 8,000 centres across over 31,000 schools. Class X exams will conclude around March 10-11, while Class XII will finish by April 9-10.
