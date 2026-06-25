ETV Bharat / bharat

RE-NEET UG 2026 Analysis: Tough Paper, No Perfect Scores, Expected General Category Cut-Off For Govt MBBS Seats At 550-565

Kota: The re-examination (RE-NEET UG) for the country's most prestigious and largest medical entrance test, the 'National Eligibility cum Entrance Test' (NEET UG), has recently concluded. Both students who sat for the exam and education experts agree this year's paper was quite difficult.

Experts said while the paper was slightly easier than the one in 2025, it was significantly harder than the paper for the exam held on May 3. As a result, they expected a drop in estimated scores, adding that a perfect score (720 out of 720) is unlikely this time, though they also expected the 'safe score' for admission to government colleges to be considerably lower than previous years.

Parijat Mishra, a career counseling expert at a private coaching institute in Kota, said no student appears confident of achieving the perfect score. In fact, he expected the number of students scoring above 700 marks across the country to be fewer than 50.

Mishra said he expected the score for the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) could hover around 710 marks, while fewer than 200 students would score between 690 and 700. For comparison, in 2025, Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan emerged as the NEET UG topper with a score of 686 — the highest score in that difficult exam. Although this year's paper might be considered slightly easier, with the Biology section turning out to be high-scoring has raised expectations that the topper's score could reach around 710.

Mishra said the first time a student achieved a perfect score was in 2020, by AIR 1 Shoaib Aftab, who was undergoing coaching in Kota. While Akanksha Singh from Delhi also scored 720, she was allotted AIR 2, based on the tie-breaking formula that prioritised age. Aftab benefited as he was older.