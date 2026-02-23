ETV Bharat / bharat

IDFC First Bank Fraud: No System Risk To Banking System, RBI Closely Monitoring Situation, Says Guv Malhotra

New Delhi: Amid questions over Rs 590 crore fraud in IDFC First Bank's Chandigarh branch, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said there is no systemic risk to the banking system and stressed that the Central Bank does not comment on individual banks or regulated entities.

IDFC First Bank had on Sunday disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by certain employees and others at a particular branch in Chandigarh in a specific set of Haryana state government accounts.

Addressing a joint press conference after a meeting of the RBI's central board of directors in the national capital, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the regulator is closely watching the development around the Rs 590 crore fraud but he clarified there is no broader threat to financial stability.

"We are watching the development, there is no systemic issue," Malhotra told reporters after the customary post-budget address by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to RBI's Central Board of Directors.

IDFC First Bank had said that the fraud is "confined to a specific group of government-linked accounts within the Haryana government" operated through the said branch in Chandigarh, and stressed that it does not extend to other customers of the Chandigarh branch.

The Rs 590-crore fraud involving Haryana government accounts is the result of a collusion between employees of the IDFC Bank and external parties, its Managing Director and Chief Executive V Vaidyanathan said on Monday.

In a specially convened call for investors and analysts ahead of opening of the equity markets, Vaidyanathan said the bank will take some provisions as a result of the fraud and in line with its policies to recognise any stress upfront.

However, the same is unlikely to have a major impact on profits, he said, pointing out that wider net interest margins and credit costs will be of help.

"So, on a standalone basis, we were expecting a very solid Q4 in terms of profitability," Vaidyanathan said.