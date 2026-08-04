RBI MPC Preview: Cautious Policy Stance Likely As Inflation And Geopolitical Risks Remain Key Watchpoints
Experts believe the RBI's MPC decision will be data-dependent like how monsoon and other external factors behave, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
New Delhi: This year the Reserve Bank of India's August Monitory Policy Committee (MPC) meeting comes against a backdrop of elevated geopolitical uncertainty including the unresolved West Asia conflict and recurring flare-ups. Global energy prices remain volatile while renewed tariff uncertainty warrants close monitoring.
In this uncertain environment, inflation risks persist, particularly from volatile crude oil prices and potential El Nino-related disruptions to rainfall. Early signs of broadening price pressures also merit attention as inflation expectations have picked up over the past few months.
Against this backdrop, experts believe the RBI's MPC to remain in a wait and watch mode in the August policy meeting, maintaining the current policy rate and stance while assessing evolving global developments and domestic inflation dynamics. they also believe that going ahead, the RBI MPC decision will be data-dependent like how monsoon and other external factors behave.
Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist at CareEdge Group told ETV Bharat that beyond the Strait of Hormuz, developments around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea have also emerged as potential trade bottlenecks, adding to risks around global supply chains. "Global energy prices remain volatile, while renewed tariff uncertainty warrants close monitoring," she added.
Rajani believe that in this uncertain environment, inflation risks persist, particularly from volatile crude oil prices and potential El Nino-related disruptions to rainfall. "Early signs of broadening price pressures also merit attention as inflation expectations have picked up over the past few months. Given the global inflationary pressures, several central banks have raised policy rates, with markets pricing in hikes by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank later this year," she said.
According to her, against this backdrop, RBI's MPC to remain in a wait-and-watch mode in the August policy meeting, maintaining the current policy rate and stance while assessing evolving global developments and domestic inflation dynamics.
"We expect the Governor's statement to have a cautious undertone. Going ahead, the RBI MPC decision will be data dependent. The policy guidance will be closely watched, as the possibility of a rate hike later in the year cannot be ruled out if inflationary pressures prove persistent."
While liquidity conditions remain comfortable, markets will look for guidance on how the RBI plans to manage the expected surplus liquidity towards Q3 FY26 arising from sustained foreign capital inflows, she added.
Speaking to ETV Bharat Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group also shared his views on the matter in detail. He said that from the upcoming monetary policy, the real estate sector anticipates the benchmark repo rate will remain unchanged at 5.25%. "A rate cut would certainly go a considerable way in directly stimulating homebuyer sentiment; however, we expect the central bank to remain cautious given sticky inflation and ongoing global volatility," he said.
Anuj Puri aslo said that extended elevated borrowing costs have a severe impact on price-sensitive homebuyers, resulting in dampened demand in this crucial category.
"Maintaining status quo on the repo rate does provide predictability for project financing, but it does not alleviate these affordability challenges. As we approach the festive season, we certainly look forward to a future pivot toward rate easing, as this would revitalize overall sales volumes - particularly for affordable homes," added Puri.
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