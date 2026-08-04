ETV Bharat / bharat

RBI MPC Preview: Cautious Policy Stance Likely As Inflation And Geopolitical Risks Remain Key Watchpoints

New Delhi: This year the Reserve Bank of India's August Monitory Policy Committee (MPC) meeting comes against a backdrop of elevated geopolitical uncertainty including the unresolved West Asia conflict and recurring flare-ups. Global energy prices remain volatile while renewed tariff uncertainty warrants close monitoring.

In this uncertain environment, inflation risks persist, particularly from volatile crude oil prices and potential El Nino-related disruptions to rainfall. Early signs of broadening price pressures also merit attention as inflation expectations have picked up over the past few months.

Against this backdrop, experts believe the RBI's MPC to remain in a wait and watch mode in the August policy meeting, maintaining the current policy rate and stance while assessing evolving global developments and domestic inflation dynamics. they also believe that going ahead, the RBI MPC decision will be data-dependent like how monsoon and other external factors behave.

Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist at CareEdge Group told ETV Bharat that beyond the Strait of Hormuz, developments around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea have also emerged as potential trade bottlenecks, adding to risks around global supply chains. "Global energy prices remain volatile, while renewed tariff uncertainty warrants close monitoring," she added.

Rajani believe that in this uncertain environment, inflation risks persist, particularly from volatile crude oil prices and potential El Nino-related disruptions to rainfall. "Early signs of broadening price pressures also merit attention as inflation expectations have picked up over the past few months. Given the global inflationary pressures, several central banks have raised policy rates, with markets pricing in hikes by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank later this year," she said.

According to her, against this backdrop, RBI's MPC to remain in a wait-and-watch mode in the August policy meeting, maintaining the current policy rate and stance while assessing evolving global developments and domestic inflation dynamics.