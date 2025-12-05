ETV Bharat / bharat

RBI Cuts Policy Rate By 25 Bps To 5.25 Pc Amid Robust GDP Growth, Record Low Inflation

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided unanimously to cut policy rate by 25 bps to 5.25 per cent, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced on Friday.

Announcing the fifth bi-monthly monetary policy of the current fiscal, Malhotra said the rate-setting panel decided to continue with the 'neutral' monetary policy stance. He said that since the October policy meeting, the Indian economy has witnessed rapid disinflation.