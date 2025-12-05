RBI Cuts Policy Rate By 25 Bps To 5.25 Pc Amid Robust GDP Growth, Record Low Inflation
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided unanimously to cut policy rate by 25 bps to 5.25 per cent, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced on Friday.
Announcing the fifth bi-monthly monetary policy of the current fiscal, Malhotra said the rate-setting panel decided to continue with the 'neutral' monetary policy stance. He said that since the October policy meeting, the Indian economy has witnessed rapid disinflation.
"The surge in economic growth to 8.2 per cent growth in the second quarter of the current financial year and the sharp decline in inflation to 1.7 per cent had provided a rare Goldilocks period for the Indian economy," he said.
The RBI has also raised its projection for the country’s GDP growth to 7.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent earlier. The RBI Governor also said that the Central Bank would inject more liquidity in the economy by undertaking open market operations with the purchase of government securities to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore.
This is a developing story.