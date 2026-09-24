ETV Bharat / bharat

RBI Comes Out With New Rules For Conduct Of Loan Recovery Agents

Lucknow: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come out with a new set of rules for the conduct of loan recovery agents. The move is aimed at protecting the loanees from the harassment of recovery agents. The new rules will come into effect from January 1, 2027.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCO) Mohammad Mushtaq told ETV Bharat that having an outstanding loan is not a crime in itself, and while a bank or finance company has the right to recover the outstanding amount, the methods adopted for recovery must be within the legal framework.

"If a recovery agent threatens, assaults, forcibly takes someone with him, or holds them hostage, the Police cannot dismiss such a case as a mere loan recovery dispute," Mushtaq explained.

Mushtaq further explained that according to RBI regulations, banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), and their recovery agents cannot engage in any form of verbal or physical intimidation or harassment during loan recovery. Publicly humiliating a customer, invading the privacy of their family, friends, or acquaintances, making threatening or anonymous calls, sending inappropriate messages, and persistent phone calls are not within their jurisdiction and may be considered a crime. RBI guidelines also prohibit contacting customers before 8 AM and after 7 PM to recover outstanding loans.

He added that the revised directives that were issued on August 6, 2026, will come into effect on January 1, 2027. Under the new provisions, banks and NBFCs will be required to develop a clear recovery policy that will specify when the recovery process will begin and what action will be taken if the outstanding amount is large. It will also clarify the redressal options for customers facing financial difficulties. The policy will also include the appointment of a recovery agency, its investigation, monitoring, and action for violations.

The new regulations further clarify the responsibilities of recovery agents. Mushtaq stated that the agent's identity and authorization will be crucial. Under the new rules, banks must inform customers of the relevant recovery agency at least one day in advance before going to a customer's home to make a recovery. Agents must carry the bank's or recovery agency's identification card, authorization letter, and a notice issued by the bank.

Under the new rules, special emphasis has been placed on the training of recovery agents. Banks will have to ensure that recovery agencies only employ agents who hold the prescribed certification from the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF).

Banks will also have to establish a code of conduct for agents, and the agency will have to ensure that its agents adhere to this code of conduct, preventing their actions from becoming criminal.

Another major change in rules relates to call monitoring. Banks will be required to maintain a record of the number and timing of calls made by recovery agents to the customers. Recordings of the calls will also be required to determine the agent's tone of voice. This record will generally be kept for six months and if the case is pending in court, it will be kept until the case is resolved.

The DCP disclosed, "The new rules also tighten the use of customer’s personal information. Banks must ensure that recovery agents are provided with only the information necessary for recovery operations. They must implement measures to prevent the misuse of customer’s personal information. The practice of pressuring customers by posting personal information, photos, videos or audio on social media is also strictly prohibited."

Under the new guidelines, a bank's recovery policy will also need to provide for compensation if a customer or guarantor suffers losses due to incorrect actions by the bank or its recovery agency. The new rules include a mechanism for determining responsibility for losses resulting from incorrect recovery actions.

Furthermore, the banks cannot set targets or incentives for their recovery agents that might encourage them to resort to harsh or unfair methods. This means that pressure for higher recovery costs should not be used to threaten or coerce agents.