RBI Comes Out With New Rules For Conduct Of Loan Recovery Agents
The rules aimed at protecting the loanees from the harassment of recovery agents will come into effect from January 1, 2027
Published : September 24, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Lucknow: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come out with a new set of rules for the conduct of loan recovery agents. The move is aimed at protecting the loanees from the harassment of recovery agents. The new rules will come into effect from January 1, 2027.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCO) Mohammad Mushtaq told ETV Bharat that having an outstanding loan is not a crime in itself, and while a bank or finance company has the right to recover the outstanding amount, the methods adopted for recovery must be within the legal framework.
"If a recovery agent threatens, assaults, forcibly takes someone with him, or holds them hostage, the Police cannot dismiss such a case as a mere loan recovery dispute," Mushtaq explained.
Mushtaq further explained that according to RBI regulations, banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), and their recovery agents cannot engage in any form of verbal or physical intimidation or harassment during loan recovery. Publicly humiliating a customer, invading the privacy of their family, friends, or acquaintances, making threatening or anonymous calls, sending inappropriate messages, and persistent phone calls are not within their jurisdiction and may be considered a crime. RBI guidelines also prohibit contacting customers before 8 AM and after 7 PM to recover outstanding loans.
He added that the revised directives that were issued on August 6, 2026, will come into effect on January 1, 2027. Under the new provisions, banks and NBFCs will be required to develop a clear recovery policy that will specify when the recovery process will begin and what action will be taken if the outstanding amount is large. It will also clarify the redressal options for customers facing financial difficulties. The policy will also include the appointment of a recovery agency, its investigation, monitoring, and action for violations.
The new regulations further clarify the responsibilities of recovery agents. Mushtaq stated that the agent's identity and authorization will be crucial. Under the new rules, banks must inform customers of the relevant recovery agency at least one day in advance before going to a customer's home to make a recovery. Agents must carry the bank's or recovery agency's identification card, authorization letter, and a notice issued by the bank.
Under the new rules, special emphasis has been placed on the training of recovery agents. Banks will have to ensure that recovery agencies only employ agents who hold the prescribed certification from the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF).
Banks will also have to establish a code of conduct for agents, and the agency will have to ensure that its agents adhere to this code of conduct, preventing their actions from becoming criminal.
Another major change in rules relates to call monitoring. Banks will be required to maintain a record of the number and timing of calls made by recovery agents to the customers. Recordings of the calls will also be required to determine the agent's tone of voice. This record will generally be kept for six months and if the case is pending in court, it will be kept until the case is resolved.
The DCP disclosed, "The new rules also tighten the use of customer’s personal information. Banks must ensure that recovery agents are provided with only the information necessary for recovery operations. They must implement measures to prevent the misuse of customer’s personal information. The practice of pressuring customers by posting personal information, photos, videos or audio on social media is also strictly prohibited."
Under the new guidelines, a bank's recovery policy will also need to provide for compensation if a customer or guarantor suffers losses due to incorrect actions by the bank or its recovery agency. The new rules include a mechanism for determining responsibility for losses resulting from incorrect recovery actions.
Furthermore, the banks cannot set targets or incentives for their recovery agents that might encourage them to resort to harsh or unfair methods. This means that pressure for higher recovery costs should not be used to threaten or coerce agents.
Meanwhile, new rules have also been put in place for loans pertaining to purchase of mobiles. If a bank has provided a loan for the purchase of a mobile phone, it is possible to restrict the phone's features through technical means under certain circumstances.
However, this requires clear provisions in the loan agreement and prior notice to the customer. Restrictions can only be imposed after a 30-day payment delay and notice. Essential features such as incoming calls, SMS, and emergency SOS cannot be disabled. A blockage that completely disrupts the customer's operations cannot be imposed.
Furthermore, if the bank fails to restore phone services in a timely manner after payment, the new rules provide for compensation of Rs 250 per hour up to the maximum amount of the disbursed loan. Furthermore, this technology cannot use personal data such as customer contacts, SMS, call logs, photos or location history for recovery purposes.
Advocate Anshuman Singh related that the Supreme Court has already issued clear instructions to banks and financial institutions regarding the use of force in the name of loan recovery.
In separate cases, the Court expressed serious objection to the use of force and muscle power by recovery agents and had said that only the procedures prescribed in the law must be followed for recovery of dues.
"On September 17, 2026, the Supreme Court again clarified in a case related to vehicle loan recovery that banks and NBFCs cannot forcibly take possession of vehicles," he said.
He said the Court stated that while financial institutions' right to repossess vehicles stems from a contract and does not mean that this right can be exercised without limitation. The Court strongly objected to methods such as nighttime or forceful vehicle repossession and emphasized the need for proper notice and due process.
Mushtaq stated that if a person is unable to pay the loan installments, he or she should first contact the bank or finance company directly. “Explain your situation to the bank and inquire about available payment options, timing, or solutions. If recovery agents are persistently threatening, keep their phone numbers, call dates and times. If you receive threats via WhatsApp or SMS, keep a screenshot. If you have CCTV footage available, keep it safe if you visit your home or office," he suggested.
He further stated that payments should be made through channels authorized by the bank, rather than transferring funds to a personal account or making payments through suspicious links. If the agent threatens, assaults, or coerces the customer, a Police complaint should be lodged.
He also advised that a written complaint be lodged with the bank or NBFC's grievance officer and a copy of the complaint be retained. Mushtaq argued that failing to repay a loan installment and committing a crime are two different things.
"The new RBI regulations are a major step towards making the recovery process more accountable, record-based and controlled," he said while adding that the RBI had previously made rules in 2022 that have now been revised.
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