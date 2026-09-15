RBI And NPCI Need To Clarify On UPI Charges Above Rs 2,000, Says Expert
Professor Ashish Das said the question is whether banks have the discretion to levy such charges for UPI payments above Rs 2,000
Published : September 15, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The government has made it clear that UPI transactions of up to Rs 2,000 will remain free of charges. However, experts still believe that the question of whether banks can levy charges on transactions above that threshold remains open.
An expert tracking the issue said the key question is not whether UPI payments above Rs 2,000 will automatically attract a charge, but whether banks have the discretion to levy such charges. The Finance Ministry has notified that banks and system providers cannot impose charges on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions of up to Rs 2,000 or on payments made through RuPay debit cards. However, no decision has been taken so far on whether charges would be applicable to transactions above Rs 2,000, to be paid by merchants.
As per a gazette notification dated September 14, no bank or system provider would impose, whether directly or indirectly, any charge on a person making or receiving a payment through a RuPay debit card or UPI transaction of up to Rs 2,000.
Professor Ashish Das, Department of Mathematics, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, said he has worked extensively on the charges in payment systems in the country.
He said that the key question is not whether UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will automatically attract a charge, but whether banks have the discretion to levy such charges. While the government has already stated in Parliament that person-to-person (P2P) UPI transactions should remain free, a clear regulatory direction or a notification from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or NPCI is still required to ensure that the same rule is followed uniformly by all banks, said Professor Das.
According to him, without such a specific direction, banks may have the freedom to decide whether to levy charges where the existing framework permits them to do so. He also drew a comparison with NEFT, saying customers do not have to pay charges for online NEFT transactions under the prevailing RBI framework. "So if there are no charges in NEFT, why would there be charges in UPI?" he said.
However, he stressed that a separate clarification for UPI is still necessary because the two payment systems operate under different regulatory frameworks. Professor Ashish Das said the immediate requirement is a uniform RBI or NPCI directive making the position on P2P UPI transactions clear, particularly for payments above Rs 2,000.
Until such a notification is issued, banks could potentially follow different policies. As of now, banks have the freedom to charge.
Launched on August 25, 2016, UPI has transformed India's digital payments landscape. With the transaction value surging from Rs 0.07 lakh crore in FY17 to nearly Rs 314 lakh crore in FY26, it saw more than a 4,000-fold increase over the decade.
The latest Finance Ministry notification follows an amendment to Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, which provides an enabling framework for imposing a Merchant Discount Rate on payments through UPI and other notified electronic payment modes. Amendment Bill was passed by Parliament during the last Monsoon Session, which concluded on August 13, 2026, opening the door to introducing a nominal MDR on a limited set of UPI merchant transactions above a certain threshold.
The government then assured that consumer and person-to-person payments will continue to remain free. Following the passage of the Bill, the government said the UPI and Services Steering Committee, headed by NPCI, would decide the MDR rates. It said charges were needed to support the continued expansion of UPI which requires sustained investment in cybersecurity, fraud prevention and infrastructure.
The government also stressed that relying solely on subsidies would not be viable for the next phase of growth and that a sustainable revenue model was needed to encourage greater competition and ensure UPI remains robust, inclusive and future-ready.
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