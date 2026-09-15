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RBI And NPCI Need To Clarify On UPI Charges Above Rs 2,000, Says Expert

There is no charge on a person making or receiving a payment through a RuPay debit card or UPI transaction of up to Rs 2,000. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The government has made it clear that UPI transactions of up to Rs 2,000 will remain free of charges. However, experts still believe that the question of whether banks can levy charges on transactions above that threshold remains open.

An expert tracking the issue said the key question is not whether UPI payments above Rs 2,000 will automatically attract a charge, but whether banks have the discretion to levy such charges. The Finance Ministry has notified that banks and system providers cannot impose charges on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions of up to Rs 2,000 or on payments made through RuPay debit cards. However, no decision has been taken so far on whether charges would be applicable to transactions above Rs 2,000, to be paid by merchants.

As per a gazette notification dated September 14, no bank or system provider would impose, whether directly or indirectly, any charge on a person making or receiving a payment through a RuPay debit card or UPI transaction of up to Rs 2,000.

Professor Ashish Das, Department of Mathematics, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, said he has worked extensively on the charges in payment systems in the country.

He said that the key question is not whether UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will automatically attract a charge, but whether banks have the discretion to levy such charges. While the government has already stated in Parliament that person-to-person (P2P) UPI transactions should remain free, a clear regulatory direction or a notification from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or NPCI is still required to ensure that the same rule is followed uniformly by all banks, said Professor Das.

According to him, without such a specific direction, banks may have the freedom to decide whether to levy charges where the existing framework permits them to do so. He also drew a comparison with NEFT, saying customers do not have to pay charges for online NEFT transactions under the prevailing RBI framework. "So if there are no charges in NEFT, why would there be charges in UPI?" he said.