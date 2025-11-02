ETV Bharat / bharat

Ravi Kishan Gets Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award For Laapataa Ladies

"I have received the award through the blessings of my parents, the love of my supporters, and the blessings of Guru Gorakhnath Baba. I get the inspiration to do better from Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. For this, I express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone," the BJP MP said, in a statement.

The grand celebration was held on October 30 at the NSCI Dome in SVP Stadium, Mumbai. In reaction to the award win, Ravi Kishan, in a statement, dedicated the achievement to his parents.

Gorakhpur: Politician-actor Ravi Kishan has won the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, bagging a trophy for his performance in 'Laapataa Ladies'. The official social media handle of the film festival stated that Ravi Kishan was honoured with the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award for 'Laapataa Ladies'.

Meanwhile, as soon as the news was announced, it sparked a wave of joy among fans, many of whom rushed to his residence to congratulate him. Ravi Kishan, who has been busy campaigning ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, is currently present in Gorakhpur.

Ravi Kishan recently also won his first Filmfare Award for his performance in the film 'Laapataa Ladies' at the award ceremony in Gujarat. The actor-politician became emotional, saying that his first Filmfare award was the culmination of 33 years of dedication to the craft of acting in Bhojpuri and Hindi films. He has also played several notable roles in South Indian films.

"I have yearned for 33 years for this (Filmfare Award). We used to think that this award was bought, but all these misconceptions have been proven false. I had faith in myself, I had faith in Lord Shiva. I want to thank Kiran Rao, director of the film," said Ravi Kishan.

Directed by Kiran Rao, 'Laapataa Ladies' starred Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta in the lead roles. It was jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande.

PRO Pawan Dubey said that he learned on Saturday night that MP Ravi Kishan had received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award. "He has put in a lot of hard work and dedication to achieve this position; I am a living witness to this. Whatever honour he is receiving today is the result of his hard work and dedication," Dubey said.

Born in a humble family, Ravi Kishan entered the world of Bhojpuri cinema at the age of 19. Along with working in Bhojpuri films, he also tried his luck in Bollywood. He played a stammering villain in the Hindi film Hera Pheri 2, which was well-received by audiences. Kishan has so far worked in about 200 films in different languages, which is a record for Bhojpuri cinema actors.