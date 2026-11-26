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Ratnappa Kumbhar: The Freedom Fighter From Maharashtra Who Helped Shape India's Constitution

Ratnappa Kumbhar: The Freedom Fighter From Maharashtra Who Helped Shape India's Constitution ( ETV Bharat )

Kolhapur: On December 9, 1946, the Constituent Assembly of India held its first meeting, marking a historic step in the country's journey from British rule towards independence and the creation of its Constitution. Representatives from princely states and different regions of the country participated in the proceedings. Among them was Ratnappa Kumbhar, a prominent freedom fighter from Kolhapur who played an important role in the making of the Indian Constitution.

Dr B.R. Ambedkar chaired the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, while Kumbhar, who was an active member of the Praja Parishad during the Kolhapur princely state, was unanimously elected to the Constituent Assembly.

Ratnappa Kumbhar: The Freedom Fighter From Maharashtra Who Helped Shape India's Constitution (ETV Bharat)

Despite the presence of prominent leaders such as Bhai Madhavrao Bagal and Dinkarrao Desai in the Praja Parishad, Kumbhar was given the opportunity to represent the region in the Constituent Assembly.

Political science scholar Dr Harish Bhalerao said Kumbhar made important contributions to the Constitution-making process by presenting clear, logical and well-reasoned arguments during discussions on various provisions.

He said the Indian Constitution became a crucial document in uniting a country that was divided into several princely states. Representatives from different parts of India made valuable contributions to its formation, with Ratnappa Kumbhar representing western Maharashtra.

Ratnappa Kumbhar: The Freedom Fighter From Maharashtra Who Helped Shape India's Constitution (ETV Bharat)

Dr Bhalerao also pointed out that the original handwritten copy of the Constitution bears the signatures of all Constituent Assembly members. One of these original copies is preserved in Kolhapur.

Ratnappa Kumbhar was born to Bharmu Kumbhar in Nimshirgaon village in Shirol taluka of Kolhapur district. He moved to Kolhapur to pursue higher education at a boarding facility established by Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, the ruler of the Kolhapur princely state, who had encouraged educational opportunities.

During his student years, Kumbhar became associated with various social movements. While pursuing his graduation at Rajaram College in Kolhapur, he joined the freedom struggle.

Ratnappa Kumbhar: The Freedom Fighter From Maharashtra Who Helped Shape India's Constitution (ETV Bharat)

His involvement in social work and politics gradually established him as an influential leader in western Maharashtra.