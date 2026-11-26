Ratnappa Kumbhar: The Freedom Fighter From Maharashtra Who Helped Shape India's Constitution
Dr Bhalerao also pointed out that the original handwritten copy of the Constitution bears the signatures of all Constituent Assembly members
Published : November 26, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
Kolhapur: On December 9, 1946, the Constituent Assembly of India held its first meeting, marking a historic step in the country's journey from British rule towards independence and the creation of its Constitution. Representatives from princely states and different regions of the country participated in the proceedings. Among them was Ratnappa Kumbhar, a prominent freedom fighter from Kolhapur who played an important role in the making of the Indian Constitution.
Dr B.R. Ambedkar chaired the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, while Kumbhar, who was an active member of the Praja Parishad during the Kolhapur princely state, was unanimously elected to the Constituent Assembly.
Despite the presence of prominent leaders such as Bhai Madhavrao Bagal and Dinkarrao Desai in the Praja Parishad, Kumbhar was given the opportunity to represent the region in the Constituent Assembly.
Political science scholar Dr Harish Bhalerao said Kumbhar made important contributions to the Constitution-making process by presenting clear, logical and well-reasoned arguments during discussions on various provisions.
He said the Indian Constitution became a crucial document in uniting a country that was divided into several princely states. Representatives from different parts of India made valuable contributions to its formation, with Ratnappa Kumbhar representing western Maharashtra.
Dr Bhalerao also pointed out that the original handwritten copy of the Constitution bears the signatures of all Constituent Assembly members. One of these original copies is preserved in Kolhapur.
Ratnappa Kumbhar was born to Bharmu Kumbhar in Nimshirgaon village in Shirol taluka of Kolhapur district. He moved to Kolhapur to pursue higher education at a boarding facility established by Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, the ruler of the Kolhapur princely state, who had encouraged educational opportunities.
During his student years, Kumbhar became associated with various social movements. While pursuing his graduation at Rajaram College in Kolhapur, he joined the freedom struggle.
His involvement in social work and politics gradually established him as an influential leader in western Maharashtra.
In 1938, Kumbhar led an agitation demanding a reduction in land revenue imposed on farmers. Along with Madhavrao Bagal, he subsequently helped establish the Praja Parishad, a political organisation that became an important platform for the region's political activities. Kumbhar later represented the organisation in the Constituent Assembly.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's then Home Minister, entrusted Kumbhar with the responsibility of facilitating the merger of princely states in western Maharashtra with the Indian Union.
Kumbhar successfully carried out the responsibility and played an important role in the integration process. He also made substantial contributions to the cooperative sector. Among his notable initiatives was the establishment of the Panchganga Cooperative Sugar Factory.
Regarded as an influential figure in the development of Shirol taluka, Kumbhar continued to represent the region in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly until 1998.
Kumbhar was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Pune and played an important role in establishing several educational institutions in Kolhapur, including Shahaji Law College.
The original copy of the Indian Constitution, obtained through the college's efforts with the Central Government, is preserved at the institution.
M.C. Shaikh, officiating principal of Shahaji Law College, said the institution was preserving the original document to help younger generations understand the contribution of Dr Ratnappa Kumbhar, who witnessed and participated in the making of the Constitution.
The preserved copy serves as a link between students and one of the most important chapters in India's democratic history.
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