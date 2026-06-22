ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam's Balam Kakdi, Garadu Get GI Tags

Ratlam: Having brought recognition to Madhya Pradesh both nationally and internationally, Ratlam's 'Balam Kakdi', a unique cucumber variety, and 'Ratlami Garadu', a purple yam, have now received the GI tag.

Previously, Ratlam's 'Sev' and 'Riyawan Silver Garlic' had also secured the GI tag. Ratlam is the first district in Madhya Pradesh to have four unique products awarded the GI tag. This recognition will benefit the farmers cultivating Garadu and Sailana's Balam Kakdi, as rising demand is expected to fetch them better prices.

A GI tag stands for Geographical Indication. As the name suggests, it serves as a 'geographical indicator' for a product. This tag certifies that the product originates from a specific location. A GI tag is typically awarded based on a product's unique geographical origin, traditional quality, and reputation.

Efforts to secure GI tags for Ratlam's Garadu and Sailana's Balam Kakdi were initiated by Chaitanya Kashyap, the MSME Minister of the Madhya Pradesh government. As a result, Ratlam district now holds GI tags for four unique products.

"The Balam Kakdi grown in the Sailana region and the Garadu from Bangrod in Ratlam district have received the GI tag from the Government of India. Currently, Balam Kakdi is cultivated on around 100 hectares and Garadu on about 120 hectares in the district,” said Mangal Singh Dudve, Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department. “A large number of farmers are involved in the production of these crops. They will now gain international recognition under the Ratlam brand. Increased demand for both crops will benefit the farmers and encourage others in the district to take up their cultivation."