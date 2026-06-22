Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam's Balam Kakdi, Garadu Get GI Tags
Ratlam is first district in Madhya Pradesh to have four products awarded the GI tag, the other two being Ratlam's 'Sev' and 'Riyawan Silver Garlic'.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Ratlam: Having brought recognition to Madhya Pradesh both nationally and internationally, Ratlam's 'Balam Kakdi', a unique cucumber variety, and 'Ratlami Garadu', a purple yam, have now received the GI tag.
Previously, Ratlam's 'Sev' and 'Riyawan Silver Garlic' had also secured the GI tag. Ratlam is the first district in Madhya Pradesh to have four unique products awarded the GI tag. This recognition will benefit the farmers cultivating Garadu and Sailana's Balam Kakdi, as rising demand is expected to fetch them better prices.
A GI tag stands for Geographical Indication. As the name suggests, it serves as a 'geographical indicator' for a product. This tag certifies that the product originates from a specific location. A GI tag is typically awarded based on a product's unique geographical origin, traditional quality, and reputation.
Efforts to secure GI tags for Ratlam's Garadu and Sailana's Balam Kakdi were initiated by Chaitanya Kashyap, the MSME Minister of the Madhya Pradesh government. As a result, Ratlam district now holds GI tags for four unique products.
"The Balam Kakdi grown in the Sailana region and the Garadu from Bangrod in Ratlam district have received the GI tag from the Government of India. Currently, Balam Kakdi is cultivated on around 100 hectares and Garadu on about 120 hectares in the district,” said Mangal Singh Dudve, Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department. “A large number of farmers are involved in the production of these crops. They will now gain international recognition under the Ratlam brand. Increased demand for both crops will benefit the farmers and encourage others in the district to take up their cultivation."
What Makes Ratlam's Balam Kakdi Special?
Balam Kakdi is a special variety of cucumber grown in the tribal region of Sailana. It is renowned for its distinctive taste and the saffron and green hues of its flesh. While cucumbers are typically consumed as salad, Balam Kakdi is often enjoyed as a snack. The unique flavour of Balam Kakdi can be savoured for only one month during the monsoon season; the crop is in full bloom between August and September.
Garadu To Be Known By The Ratlam Name
This special variety of tuber, grown in the Bandgarod, Khetalpur, Sejawata, and Dhamotar regions of Ratlam, is fried and consumed as a snack. Garadu is highly popular due to its excellent taste and texture — soft on the inside yet crispy on the outside. Orders for this winter-season produce pour in from major cities across the country, and even from as far as Dubai. Garadu is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Although Garadu is cultivated in other districts of the Malwa region as well, the variety produced in the villages surrounding Ratlam is superior in size and quality, leading to consistently high demand for Ratlam's Garadu.
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