ETV Bharat / bharat

Rat Hole Mining Could Be Responsible For Floods In Upper Assam, Claims Geologist

Tezpur: Did rat hole mining in the hills bordering Nagaland cause the devastating floods in Upper Assam? Noted geologist Sailen Borthakur believes so. The recent floods in the Upper Assam districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat have left thousands of families in distress.

Despite comparatively lower rainfall this monsoon, the scale of flooding in these districts has raised serious concern among experts and the public alike.

Borthakur argues that these floods were not normal. According to him, extensive rat-hole coal mining in the hill areas bordering Nagaland and subsequent landslides, along with the sudden release of accumulated water, played a significant role in triggering the disaster.

He disclosed that Assam received comparatively less rainfall this year and even traditionally flood-prone districts such as Dhemaji and Lakhimpur did not experience severe flooding. However, unprecedented floods were seen in parts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat. Therefore, he said, it is natural to ask where such an enormous volume of water came from.

Borthakur noted that the floods are being attributed to cloudbursts in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not confirmed any such event. Therefore, he believes that attention should be directed towards other possible causes of the sudden surge of water.

"Large-scale rat-hole coal mining has been going on for many years in the hilly areas along the Assam–Nagaland border. Coal mining is being carried out in five districts Mon, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha and Tuensang in Nagaland under Article 371 of the Indian Constitution. However, Nagaland alone should not be blamed, because we are equally responsible, as we are the buyers of the coal."

He explained that during the British period beginning in 1907, coal mining was conducted at Naginijan, Borjan and Kongkon in the present-day Nagaland. At that time, the method was pit mining, where coal was extracted by excavating the inclined rock strata of the hills.

However, from the 1980s onwards, taking advantage of the provisions under Article 371, private individuals began carrying out coal mining, and by the 1990s, the practice expanded on a massive scale. He claimed that presently rat hole mining is being carried out at 16 locations across these five districts in Nagaland.

Under this method, numerous narrow and deep pits are dug into the hills to extract coal. Over time, rainwater seeps into these pits and accumulates inside the hills creating serious geological and environmental risks.