Rat Hole Mining Could Be Responsible For Floods In Upper Assam, Claims Geologist
Dr. Sailen Borthakur has warned that unless immediate corrective measures are taken, more severe disasters may occur in the future.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Tezpur: Did rat hole mining in the hills bordering Nagaland cause the devastating floods in Upper Assam? Noted geologist Sailen Borthakur believes so. The recent floods in the Upper Assam districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat have left thousands of families in distress.
Despite comparatively lower rainfall this monsoon, the scale of flooding in these districts has raised serious concern among experts and the public alike.
Borthakur argues that these floods were not normal. According to him, extensive rat-hole coal mining in the hill areas bordering Nagaland and subsequent landslides, along with the sudden release of accumulated water, played a significant role in triggering the disaster.
He disclosed that Assam received comparatively less rainfall this year and even traditionally flood-prone districts such as Dhemaji and Lakhimpur did not experience severe flooding. However, unprecedented floods were seen in parts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat. Therefore, he said, it is natural to ask where such an enormous volume of water came from.
Borthakur noted that the floods are being attributed to cloudbursts in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not confirmed any such event. Therefore, he believes that attention should be directed towards other possible causes of the sudden surge of water.
"Large-scale rat-hole coal mining has been going on for many years in the hilly areas along the Assam–Nagaland border. Coal mining is being carried out in five districts Mon, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha and Tuensang in Nagaland under Article 371 of the Indian Constitution. However, Nagaland alone should not be blamed, because we are equally responsible, as we are the buyers of the coal."
He explained that during the British period beginning in 1907, coal mining was conducted at Naginijan, Borjan and Kongkon in the present-day Nagaland. At that time, the method was pit mining, where coal was extracted by excavating the inclined rock strata of the hills.
However, from the 1980s onwards, taking advantage of the provisions under Article 371, private individuals began carrying out coal mining, and by the 1990s, the practice expanded on a massive scale. He claimed that presently rat hole mining is being carried out at 16 locations across these five districts in Nagaland.
Under this method, numerous narrow and deep pits are dug into the hills to extract coal. Over time, rainwater seeps into these pits and accumulates inside the hills creating serious geological and environmental risks.
Borthakur further explained that the Barail hill range consists of soft and fragile rock formations that are highly susceptible to erosion and collapse.
"As water gradually accumulates within these rocks, their stability weakens. Eventually, the hills lose their load-bearing capacity, resulting in large-scale landslides. The accumulated groundwater, combined with rainwater, is then suddenly released into rivers flowing towards Assam,” he said.
According to the geological expert, Dikhow, Disang, Jhanji and Meleng rivers and their tributaries originate or flow through the coal mining belt in the bordering hill regions. Landslides carry huge quantities of water, soil, rocks and debris into these rivers, which eventually inundate Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat.
Borthakur pointed out that another significant indicator supporting his theory is the unusually large deposition of silt after the floods.
"Normally, floodwaters leave behind one to two feet of silt. However, this time, deposits ranging from seven to fifteen feet have reportedly buried houses, agricultural fields and roads in several areas," he underlined while stating that such an extraordinary volume of sediment could only have originated from massive landslides in the surrounding hills.
He has warned that unless immediate corrective measures are taken, more severe disasters may occur in the future.
The expert has urged the government to take firm measures to stop rat hole coal mining by addressing the constitutional and administrative challenges involved. He has recommended using modern geophysical surveys, radiographic imaging and other scientific techniques to identify illegal mining activities and underground water accumulation in vulnerable hill areas.
Referring to oil exploration practices, he noted that in several Western countries, including the United States, gases or other substances are reinjected underground after oil and gas extraction to maintain subsurface pressure and geological stability. He has suggested that if Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and other concerned agencies adopt similar scientific practices in Assam, the risk of future geological hazards could be reduced.