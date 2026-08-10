ETV Bharat / bharat

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Independence Day Invitation Kit Blends NID Designs With Traditional Craftsmanship

“This kit, prepared for the invited guests at the Independence Day program on August 15, highlights traditional handicrafts and environmental conservation initiatives from four states: Chhattisgarh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Director of NID Ahmedabad, Ashok Mandal, said that the entire design and assembly process was completed through the joint efforts of students, faculty, alumni, and the technical team from all three campuses.

Students and faculty from NID Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Bengaluru have collaborated with traditional artisans to create a blend of India’s rich craftsmanship and modern design, showcasing the country’s diverse arts and environmental heritage.

Ahmedabad: The special invitation kit for India’s 80th Independence Day function at Rashtrapati Bhavan has been uniquely designed by the National Institute of Design (NID) in collaboration with traditional artisans from four states.

Mandal said that over 220 individuals were involved in the design and production of this kit, with approximately 100 artisans creating various artworks from their homes and local workplaces in collaboration with the NID design team.

“Students played a vital role, working closely with the team from design development to assembly and final presentation of the artworks,” he said.

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Independence Day Invitation Kit (ETV Bharat)

The kit prominently features Dokra casting and iron sculpture from Chhattisgarh, Azulejo tile art from Goa, Bhil painting and Bagh printing from Madhya Pradesh, and Warli art from Maharashtra.

After a month of assembly at the Ahmedabad NID campus, the artworks from all four states were brought together there.

Students, staff, artisans, and team members worked tirelessly for about a month to assemble all the artworks into the invitation kit.

Led by NID Ahmedabad's director, a team of faculty, alumni, students, and technical staff worked on the project for approximately four months. The invitation kit is more than just a formal invitation; it is a creative document showcasing India’s diverse traditional arts, artisan skills, and the deep connection between human life and the environment.

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Independence Day Invitation Kit (ETV Bharat)

“For us, this was not just a design project but an opportunity to showcase India’s traditional crafts and artisan skills on a national platform. The students engaged directly with artisans to understand their traditional arts and blend them with modern design. The result of this teamwork is this unique invitation kit,” Mandal added.