Rashtra Sevika Samiti Asks Centre To Implement Population Policy, UCC Nationwide
Samiti said that demographic imbalance affects culture and traditions, with concerns about illegal infiltration of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, along with conversion contributing to this issue.
By PTI
Published : July 27, 2026 at 7:21 AM IST
Samalkha: Expressing concern over what it termed as "population imbalance," Rashtra Sevika Samiti on Sunday urged the Centre and state governments to implement a uniform population policy for all communities and the UCC across the country.
Passing a resolution in this regard, the Samiti stated that the Hindu population share was 84.68 per cent in 1951 and it declined to 78 per cent by 2015. The Muslim population, in the same period, increased from below 10 per cent to 14 per cent.
Given the changes, there is a need to reconsider population policy, the Samiti said, adding that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will eliminate the "problems arising from population imbalance" and propel the country toward a brighter future.
Founded in 1936, the Samiti functions as a women's organisation parallel to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for men. The organisation was holding a three-day meeting of its Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini and Pratinidhi Mandal here in Samalkha.
It further said that the demographic imbalance impacts local culture and traditions, and the alleged illegal infiltration of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, conversion and love jihad are also contributing to population imbalance.
This impacts employment, land and natural resources of local citizens, and increases the threat to internal security, the Samiti said.
The demand was made through a resolution passed on the final day of the meeting, which 488 representatives from 40 provinces attended. Pramukh Sanchalika Shanta Kumari addressed the concluding session.
It also called for Hindu society to awaken to this so-called demographic imbalance, as the highly educated Hindu youth are neglecting the family institution in pursuit of economic gain. Delayed marriages, avoiding child-rearing duties, not having children or having only one child, etc., are contributing to the population decline, it said.
The representative assembly of the Samiti also urged the government to immediately stop the increasing Christian and Muslim conversions, love jihad, and infiltration. During the meeting, the organisation reviewed its activities carried out since February.
It said its organisational network had expanded during the past six months and it currently has 4,886 branches, 1,173 'Milan' units and 1,332 service projects across 852 districts.
The meeting also discussed programmes being undertaken to mark 90 years of the organisation's establishment and deliberated on the current social situation, issues concerning women and youth, and possible solutions.
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