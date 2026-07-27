ETV Bharat / bharat

Rashtra Sevika Samiti Asks Centre To Implement Population Policy, UCC Nationwide

Samalkha: Expressing concern over what it termed as "population imbalance," Rashtra Sevika Samiti on Sunday urged the Centre and state governments to implement a uniform population policy for all communities and the UCC across the country.

Passing a resolution in this regard, the Samiti stated that the Hindu population share was 84.68 per cent in 1951 and it declined to 78 per cent by 2015. The Muslim population, in the same period, increased from below 10 per cent to 14 per cent.

Given the changes, there is a need to reconsider population policy, the Samiti said, adding that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will eliminate the "problems arising from population imbalance" and propel the country toward a brighter future.

Founded in 1936, the Samiti functions as a women's organisation parallel to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for men. The organisation was holding a three-day meeting of its Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini and Pratinidhi Mandal here in Samalkha.

It further said that the demographic imbalance impacts local culture and traditions, and the alleged illegal infiltration of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, conversion and love jihad are also contributing to population imbalance.

This impacts employment, land and natural resources of local citizens, and increases the threat to internal security, the Samiti said.