Voluptuous By Name, Tart In Taste, 'Rasbhari' Cultivation Is Now Big In Bihar

By Mahmood Alam

Nalanda: Small, round, golden, encased in a papery husk, bursting with a sweet and tart juice and tiny seeds, with a whiff of peach and berries, they come in bunches carefully tied up with strings. Not only can they be eaten straight, they also work well in jams, jellies and beverages.

Once an exotic novelty, the cape gooseberry — originating in Peru but achieving a global reach when South Africans began cultivating it for export in the Cape of Good Hope region (hence the modern English name) — was quickly adopted into urban Indian homes, once farmers and fruitsellers began calling it rasbhari (ras = juice; bhari = full of) in Hindi.

The naming was pure marketing genius — exotic enough to be conflated with the red European fruit raspberry that few in India has seen or tasted, desi enough to conjure slightly illicit thoughts. The kicker to its rising popularity came from social media videos extolling its various health benefits, some of which (like moderate levels of Vitamins C) is supported by science. That the fruit doesn't spoil for several days is an added bonus for wholesellers and transporters.

Although it grows best in temperate climates, and has been grown in gardens across Bengal since the fruit arrived in these shores with the colonials during the Columbian Exchange, northern states of Punjab and Rajasthan were early adopters to the cultivation potential of rasbhari, also called tyapari (possibly derived from the Bengali word for "inflated") and makko in Bihar.

Bihar Steps In With Makko

And now, Bihar's rural Nalanda district, which is known for its cultivation of potatoes, onions, and other vegetables, has begun harvesting the now-indigenised fruit as a minor winter crop. This is part of a larger movement among Bihar's farmers, of abandoning (or supplementing) traditional crops to cultivate exotic fruits that fetch higher returns.

In Nalanda, rasbhari or makko cultivation was first started by Asgar Ali, a farmer from Dattasarai in Islampur. He cultivated these on 5 katha land as a hobby, using seeds he had ordered from Chhattisgarh. When he earned Rs 50,000 as profit with minimal investment, the word quickly spread across the region. Ali is no longer alive, but the farmers who obtained seeds from him have started to change their fortunes.

Cultivation of makko begins at the end of the previous season, when farmers wash, dry and store seeds, before planting them in the month of Baisakh (April-May). While compost and manure is used to fertilise the soil, a good harvest requires NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, potash) fertilisers. Once fruits begin to appear, villagers keep close watch to protect the crop from wild animals. Once the plant starts bearing fruit, it continues to produce abundantly for around 3 months.