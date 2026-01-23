ETV Bharat / bharat

'Rarest Of Rare' Case: MP High Court Upholds Death Sentence For Man Who Raped And Murdered 5-Year-Old Girl In Bhopal

Jabalpur/Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday upheld the death penalty awarded by a trial court to a rape accused, saying the crime crossed all limits of brutality and fell under the "rarest of the rare" category. The court also upheld two-year jail terms for his mother and sister on charges of concealing evidence.

According to the government counsel, the accused Atul Nihale, a resident of Shahjahanabad in Bhopal, had in September 2024 allegedly raped a five-year-old girl, stabbed her in her private parts, and then murdered her.

A division bench of Justices Vivek Agarwal and Raj Kumar Choubey said medical evidence clearly proved that the girl was raped and that her private parts were attacked with a sharp weapon, and the same was confirmed by the post mortem report.

The accused had earlier challenged the death sentence awarded by a trial court in Bhopal. As per law, the trial court sent the case to the High Court for confirmation of the capital punishment.

During the hearing on Thursday, the public prosecutor said the girl went missing on September 24, 2024, after stepping out of her uncle's flat in Shahjahanabad area to play with her friends. She had told her grandmother that she would return in 15 minutes, but when she did not come back, her family members began searching and later informed the police. Subsequently, police launched an investigation using technical surveillance and a dog squad was also roped in.