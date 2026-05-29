Rare Wild Goat’s ‘Killing’ Sparks Concern In Kashmir, Arrest Warrant Issued Against Poachers
Four individuals hunted a critically endangered markhor in Gurez, Jammu Kashmir, on International Markhor Day; wildlife officials have launched an investigation and issued warrant.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Srinagar: As the world celebrated International Markhor Day on May 24, four individuals in Jammu and Kashmir were hunting the “critically endangered” wild goat, the markhor, in Gurez.
Wildlife officials said that they have identified one of the poachers, who is a tribal from the Rajouri district. “We are investigating the incident. So far, one person has been identified. He is a tribal from Rajouri. An arrest warrant has been issued, and further action will follow,” Intesar Suhail, Wildlife Warden, North Kashmir, told ETV Bharat.
The officials were prompted into action after a picture and video of the hunters leaked through WhatsApp. “Reportedly, the incident occurred a week before in the Gurez area. All the details will be collected during the investigation, and a proper action will follow,” Suhail said.
In the picture, three poachers are seen cutting the markhor with a knife, while a hunting gun is pivoted nearby. In the video, which is purportedly shot by one of the poachers, one hunter is seen carrying the heavy and dead markhor on his shoulders while another hunter walking in front of him along the forest ridge is purportedly carrying the hunting gun.
A source told ETV Bharat that the incident of hunting and poaching of the endangered markhor had taken place a week before in the Doudhpathi Kissar area of the Gurez forest of Bandipora district.
The UN General Assembly declared May 24 as the International Day of the Markhor, and in 2024, the day was celebrated across the world.
According to a survey done by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), the markhor is found in Jammu and Kashmir, and its species is listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and categorised as ‘Near Threatened’ under the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. The animal's hunting is completely prohibited, and hunters face imprisonment for several years, along with fines.
The WTI says the markhor population in Jammu and Kashmir ranges around 250 and is found in the Kazinag and Pir Panjal forest ranges.
According to the UN, the markhor (Capra falconeri) is an iconic and ecologically significant species found across the mountainous regions of Central and South Asia, including Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The greatest threats to the survival of the markhor are habitat loss, illegal hunting, including poaching, and climate change, the UN said when it listed May 24 as International Markhor Day.
Wildlife officials said that a team, including a range officer and wildlife officials, has been dispatched to Gurez for an investigation into this “brutal act” of killing an endangered markhor.
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