ETV Bharat / bharat

Rare Wild Goat’s ‘Killing’ Sparks Concern In Kashmir, Arrest Warrant Issued Against Poachers

Srinagar: As the world celebrated International Markhor Day on May 24, four individuals in Jammu and Kashmir were hunting the “critically endangered” wild goat, the markhor, in Gurez.

Wildlife officials said that they have identified one of the poachers, who is a tribal from the Rajouri district. “We are investigating the incident. So far, one person has been identified. He is a tribal from Rajouri. An arrest warrant has been issued, and further action will follow,” Intesar Suhail, Wildlife Warden, North Kashmir, told ETV Bharat.

The officials were prompted into action after a picture and video of the hunters leaked through WhatsApp. “Reportedly, the incident occurred a week before in the Gurez area. All the details will be collected during the investigation, and a proper action will follow,” Suhail said.

In the picture, three poachers are seen cutting the markhor with a knife, while a hunting gun is pivoted nearby. In the video, which is purportedly shot by one of the poachers, one hunter is seen carrying the heavy and dead markhor on his shoulders while another hunter walking in front of him along the forest ridge is purportedly carrying the hunting gun.

A source told ETV Bharat that the incident of hunting and poaching of the endangered markhor had taken place a week before in the Doudhpathi Kissar area of the Gurez forest of Bandipora district.