Rare White-Rumped Vultures Spotted Near Corbett In Uttarakhand, Wildlife Enthusiasts Delighted
The simultaneous sighting of white-rumped vultures is extremely rare amid the sharp decline in their population.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Ramnagar: A committee of rare white-rumped vultures was sighted in the Teda area near Corbett in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar Forest Division on Wednesday. Well-known wildlife photographer Deep Rajwar captured the rare spectacle on his camera, featuring a sighting of more than six vultures together, bringing joy among the wildlife enthusiasts and experts.
Rajwar noted that spotting vultures had always been a challenging endeavour, as recent years saw a drastic decline in their population. “The simultaneous sighting is considered an extremely rare and encouraging occurrence. Last time, I sighted vultures in the Jhirna Zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve in 2017,” he recalled.
VIDEO | Ramnagar: Rare White-rumped vultures were spotted near Corbett.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 1, 2026
Dr Saket Badola, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve says, " the population of vultures in our entire country has declined very rapidly in the last few decades. areas like corbett are the last ones left where… pic.twitter.com/hM1HHH4JsC
According to him, the white-rumped vultures were subsequently sighted in the Teda area in 2021. “The fresh sighting of more than six vultures together is a strong indicator from a conservation perspective, as vultures serve as nature’s ‘sanitation workers’ cleaning the environment by scavenging on dead animals,” he added.
While five vultures were sighted previously, this time, in the Teda area adjacent to Corbett, seven vultures were spotted together, signalling a potential increase in their population, Rajwar said.
Ornithologist Sumanta Ghosh explained that, at one time, vultures were among the most abundant predatory birds in the world, with an estimated global population of around 45 million. However, over the past few decades, their population has suffered a drastic decline, he said.
“The primary cause of the decline has been the use of analgesic medications in livestock—specifically, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). When residues of these drugs remain within the carcasses of dead animals, and vultures consume them, it triggers severe physiological complications—such as kidney failure—within their bodies,” he said.
The use of NSAIDs was the reason that a decline of up to 99.9 per cent has been recorded in India’s vulture population.
Ghosh also noted that, historically, nesting colonies of this particular species were observed around Ringoda, Hathidagar, and the settlements of the Gujjar community. “This vulture species constructs its nests in trees, whereas other vulture species typically build their nests on rocky cliffs,” he said.
Meanwhile, Director of the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Saket Badola, said that over the past few decades, several vulture species have witnessed a population decline of up to 95 per cent.
“Protected forest areas like Corbett are now among the select few locations where vulture populations remain secure. Rare species, such as the white-rumped vulture, which are currently considered extremely rare, can still be found within the dense forests of Corbett,” he said.
Badola remarked that the consistent sighting of these birds in the Teda region serves as an indicator that the local ecosystem is healthy and that conservation efforts are proving effective.
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