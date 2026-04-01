ETV Bharat / bharat

Rare White-Rumped Vultures Spotted Near Corbett In Uttarakhand, Wildlife Enthusiasts Delighted

Ramnagar: A committee of rare white-rumped vultures was sighted in the Teda area near Corbett in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar Forest Division on Wednesday. Well-known wildlife photographer Deep Rajwar captured the rare spectacle on his camera, featuring a sighting of more than six vultures together, bringing joy among the wildlife enthusiasts and experts.

Rajwar noted that spotting vultures had always been a challenging endeavour, as recent years saw a drastic decline in their population. “The simultaneous sighting is considered an extremely rare and encouraging occurrence. Last time, I sighted vultures in the Jhirna Zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve in 2017,” he recalled.

According to him, the white-rumped vultures were subsequently sighted in the Teda area in 2021. “The fresh sighting of more than six vultures together is a strong indicator from a conservation perspective, as vultures serve as nature’s ‘sanitation workers’ cleaning the environment by scavenging on dead animals,” he added.

While five vultures were sighted previously, this time, in the Teda area adjacent to Corbett, seven vultures were spotted together, signalling a potential increase in their population, Rajwar said.

Ornithologist Sumanta Ghosh explained that, at one time, vultures were among the most abundant predatory birds in the world, with an estimated global population of around 45 million. However, over the past few decades, their population has suffered a drastic decline, he said.