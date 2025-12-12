ETV Bharat / bharat

Rare White Monkey Sighted In Chamba Forests: Know All About The Albino Rhesus Macaques

Chamba: The forests of Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh have a new visitor. A white monkey was spotted recently in the pine forests of Bharmour, a tribal area in the district.

A photo captured by a forest guard on his mobile phone during patrol last Sunday has gone viral on social media.

The news spread like wildfire across the media and social media within hours of it being uploaded. Locals are speculating about this white monkey, as such a sighting has never occurred before in the Bharmour region. According to the Forest Department, while patrolling the forest, the guard spotted a group of monkeys, one of which was completely white. The forest guard immediately took a photo of the monkey, noticing its shiny white hair from head to tail, pink face with a distinctive glow.

Why is the sighting of the White Monkey or Albino Rhesus Macaques important?

The white money has been sighted for the first time in the wild in Chamba forests. Forest officials say the spotting has enhanced the biodiversity index of the particular region. The white colour makes the Albino Rhesus Macaques stand out against other monkeys in the natural environment. At the same time, the white colour makes it difficult for the white monkey to camouflage and they are easily exposed.

Bharmour Divisional Forest Officer Navnat Mane said, "This monkey is not a separate species. It belongs to the same family as normal monkeys, but its hair turns white from birth. They are rarely sighted."

Why is the monkey white?