Rare White Monkey Sighted In Chamba Forests: Know All About The Albino Rhesus Macaques
The Bharmour forest division in Himachal Pradesh has stepped up surveillance and is planning to do a documentary on sighting of this rare white monkey.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST
Chamba: The forests of Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh have a new visitor. A white monkey was spotted recently in the pine forests of Bharmour, a tribal area in the district.
A photo captured by a forest guard on his mobile phone during patrol last Sunday has gone viral on social media.
The news spread like wildfire across the media and social media within hours of it being uploaded. Locals are speculating about this white monkey, as such a sighting has never occurred before in the Bharmour region. According to the Forest Department, while patrolling the forest, the guard spotted a group of monkeys, one of which was completely white. The forest guard immediately took a photo of the monkey, noticing its shiny white hair from head to tail, pink face with a distinctive glow.
Why is the sighting of the White Monkey or Albino Rhesus Macaques important?
The white money has been sighted for the first time in the wild in Chamba forests. Forest officials say the spotting has enhanced the biodiversity index of the particular region. The white colour makes the Albino Rhesus Macaques stand out against other monkeys in the natural environment. At the same time, the white colour makes it difficult for the white monkey to camouflage and they are easily exposed.
Bharmour Divisional Forest Officer Navnat Mane said, "This monkey is not a separate species. It belongs to the same family as normal monkeys, but its hair turns white from birth. They are rarely sighted."
Why is the monkey white?
Harinder Singh Banyal, a Zoology Professor at Himachal Pradesh University, explained that this is not a new species, but an albino form of the normal rhesus macaque. Its appearance and behaviour are similar to those of normal monkeys. It appears completely white due to a lack or absence of a pigment called melanin in its body. This deficiency is caused by a genetic mutation. He said that such creatures are more sensitive to sunlight and UV rays.
What's special about this monkey?
Banyal said an albino rhesus macaque was previously seen in Assam. It looks quite different from common monkeys, but the species is not different. Its colour is completely white. Lack of melanin causes its skin to become affected quickly. Its survival in the wild is difficult because it is visible from afar. A complete absence of melanin in the white monkey affects its skin, hair, fur and eyes. The eyes of white money are generally pink or red.
According to researchers, the white monkey also faces health challenges that come with a complete lack of protective pigmentation. The forest department officials informed that this white monkey has been seen moving freely with the herd, making it clear that it is accepted as a member of that group. Normally, there is hesitation seen about white monkeys by other members of a troop because of its unusual appearance. Some reports suggest that mothers give constant care and protection to white monkeys in a herd.
What has been the response of the Forest Department?
The forest department is excited as was evident from the statement given by the Bharmour Divisional Forest Officer Navnat Mane after the sighting. He said the department will ensure its complete protection. Local people have also been urged not to approach or feed them. The Forest Department has increased surveillance in the area. A team is on site and monitoring its movements to ensure the safety of this rare creature. Along with this, the department is also considering preparing a documentary on the sequence leading to the sighting of this white monkey.
