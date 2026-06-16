ETV Bharat / bharat

Rare Weighing Machine Added To Mysuru Railway Museum

Mysuru: A 2,000-kg mechanical weighing machine built in the late 1880s is a new addition to the Mysuru Railway Museum. The platform scale machine was used to weigh passengers' luggage, parcels and heavy goods at the Bangarpet railway station and determine the fare.

Henry Pooley & Son, a well-known firm of Liverpool, England, built this weighing machine. It was originally the property of the South Indian Railways and became part of the Southern Railways after the merger of the Mysuru State Railway, South Indian Railways and Madras and Southern Maratha Railways in 1951. It was later used at Bangarpet Junction in Bengaluru.

Railway Museum in-charge B S Ramesh said, “A special addition has been made to the Mysuru Railway Museum. This machine has been manufactured by Henry Polley and Sons. This mechanical platform scale was at Bangarpet railway station in Bengaluru. Now it has come to the Mysuru museum. Such heritage weighing machine items are very rare in the world.”

This machine is a symbol of the best engineering skills of the Victorian era. With a solid cast iron construction and precise mechanical system, this machine is capable of measuring up to 2,000 kg.