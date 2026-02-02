Kerala's Rare Earth Corridor: The Scopes, Concerns And Billions At Stake
Some of Kerala’s coastal regions host world’s best black sand deposits rich in minerals.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The rare earth corridor is being touted as the biggest windfall for Kerala in the third budget of the Narendra Modi government, as presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. Apart from Kerala, the states of Odisha and Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are also part of the mineral corridor project to tap the rare earth minerals potential in the country.
The budget speech of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman states that the rare earth corridor has been announced for states including Kerala to promote mining, processing, research and industrial production of rare earth minerals. It is a continuation of the central government’s efforts to indigenously develop rare earth oxides and rare earth permanent magnets for use in electric vehicles, defence equipment and electronic devices. The goal is to produce 6000 metric tons of rare earth permanent magnets per year.
Here is an explainer on the rare earth minerals and Kerala’s scope and concerns.
What are rare earths and why is this corridor important?
Rare earth permanent magnets (REPMs) are the strongest type of permanent magnets commercially available, made from alloys of rare earth elements. They are essential for modern high-performance technologies, from smartphones to electric vehicles (EVs).
Compact magnetite is suitable for use in motors and drone motors. This magnetite is also used in electronic devices, including mobile phones. The central government announced this project in November. The objective of the Indian government is to reduce dependency on China, which dominates mining (60 %) and 90% processed rare earths (90%) and to foster Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) in critical minerals essential for high-tech, defence and electric vehicles (EVs).
The project aims to develop rare-earth permanent magnets, with a target production of 6,000 metric tons per year. The initiative is a continuation of a scheme launched in November 2025 with an outlay of ₹7,280 crore.
Kerala and the potential benefits
Kerala’s coastal region, particularly from Neendakara (Kollam) to Thrikkunnapuzha (Alappuzha), hosts some of the world’s best black sand deposits rich in Thorium, Neodymium and Ilmenite.
Kerala’s proposal, which was part of its 2026-27 state budget, aims to link Chavara (Kollam) to Vizhinjam port (Thiruvananthapuram) and Kochi to create an end-to-end industrial chain—from mining to manufacturing of permanent magnets.
The project is expected to attract significant investment and generate employment opportunities in the coastal regions and surrounding districts. The goal is to move beyond just mining and exporting raw sand to processing it locally to produce valuable components for EV motors, defence equipment and electronics.
The production of rare earth permanent magnets is currently dependent on imports from China. Leading companies in the world have expressed their willingness to participate in the project, which is intended to be carried out locally. The central governemnt had decided to call a global tender and give production of 1200 metric tons each to five companies. The companies will be selected on the basis of the global tender.
The total allocation of the central government for the seven-year project was Rs 7280 crore. Two years is the time for the companies to set up production units. The minister announced in the budget speech that the corridor is being prepared by connecting mineral-rich states. Economic observers say that the country has been dependent on China for its rare mineral reserves, but this dependence will end once the mineral corridor becomes operational.
Are there huge untapped mineral reserves?
The Union Ministry of Mines informed Parliament last year that 85.2 million tonnes of minerals suitable for mining are lying untapped in Indian soil. Minerals include lithium, thorium, cobalt, beryllium, titanium and cadmium. Other metal ores found in coastal areas include ilminate, garnet, zircon, monazite and rutile. The minerals obtained from these are used in battery production and solar panel manufacturing. They are also used in steelmaking, titanium production and the defence nuclear sector.
It has been found that there are abundant deposits of these minerals on the coasts of states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. The objective behind the rare earth mineral corridors is to make mining operations transparent by connecting these and to achieve self-sufficiency by minimising imports from China. Apart from mineral sand mining, mineral processing units, various types of associated industrial parks, transport facilities connecting the port, and value-added product manufacturing are expected to be part of the project.
What are the concerns and the challenges?
Since mining is carried out in a densely populated coastal area, mining in Kerala has often faced great opposition. Although mining was carried out by public sector companies such as Indian Rare Earths and Kerala Minerals and Metals, there were also many conflicts. When mining began in Alappad, Ponmana, Neendakara and Chavara areas seventy years ago, the coastal area was sparsely populated. Only fishermen who went to sea used the coast. The locals were satisfied as they got jobs in public sector companies.
As mining continued, the coast gradually eroded and the seabed began to deteriorate. It became difficult for fishermen to land their boats. There were also major protests in the Arattu River in 2002 against the move to hand over black sand mining to the private sector. Although coastal protection activities including sea walls were carried out and people were convinced that mining was being carried out based on scientific studies, the suspicions of the coastal residents have not changed. Although public sector companies on the Kerala coast conduct environmental impact studies and obtain environmental permits, local opposition is rising when they hear the word mining.
What are the recommendations from studies on coastal mining?
Organizations like the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad, which has studied this, point out that in the unique circumstances of Kerala, a responsible mining method that does not disrupt the ecological balance should be adopted. Black sand mining is carried out from the shore and from the active coast. Mining carried out from the shore, known as deep mining, does not affect the coast to a great extent. However, mining carried out from the active coast (sea washing) seriously affects the coastal nature.
The Sastra Sahitya Parishad recommends that the sea washing method of mining carried out from the active coast should be completely avoided or reduced and that more reliance be placed on land-based mining. During the monsoon season, when coastal erosion occurs, all sea washing-type mining and related activities carried out on the coast should be completely abandoned. The following months are the months of beach reconstruction. They also suggest that during these months, when limited coastal reconstruction is taking place, mining should be carried out only as recommended in the sediment budget studies.
The local people's representatives are to be instructed that the land leased from local residents for mining should be completed within a specified time, the mining site should be filled with soil and returned to the owners. There are also complaints about the lease amount.