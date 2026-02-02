ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala's Rare Earth Corridor: The Scopes, Concerns And Billions At Stake

New Delhi: The rare earth corridor is being touted as the biggest windfall for Kerala in the third budget of the Narendra Modi government, as presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. Apart from Kerala, the states of Odisha and Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are also part of the mineral corridor project to tap the rare earth minerals potential in the country.

The budget speech of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman states that the rare earth corridor has been announced for states including Kerala to promote mining, processing, research and industrial production of rare earth minerals. It is a continuation of the central government’s efforts to indigenously develop rare earth oxides and rare earth permanent magnets for use in electric vehicles, defence equipment and electronic devices. The goal is to produce 6000 metric tons of rare earth permanent magnets per year.

Here is an explainer on the rare earth minerals and Kerala’s scope and concerns.

What are rare earths and why is this corridor important?

Rare earth permanent magnets (REPMs) are the strongest type of permanent magnets commercially available, made from alloys of rare earth elements. They are essential for modern high-performance technologies, from smartphones to electric vehicles (EVs).

Compact magnetite is suitable for use in motors and drone motors. This magnetite is also used in electronic devices, including mobile phones. The central government announced this project in November. The objective of the Indian government is to reduce dependency on China, which dominates mining (60 %) and 90% processed rare earths (90%) and to foster Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) in critical minerals essential for high-tech, defence and electric vehicles (EVs).

The project aims to develop rare-earth permanent magnets, with a target production of 6,000 metric tons per year. The initiative is a continuation of a scheme launched in November 2025 with an outlay of ₹7,280 crore.

Kerala and the potential benefits

Kerala’s coastal region, particularly from Neendakara (Kollam) to Thrikkunnapuzha (Alappuzha), hosts some of the world’s best black sand deposits rich in Thorium, Neodymium and Ilmenite.

Kerala’s proposal, which was part of its 2026-27 state budget, aims to link Chavara (Kollam) to Vizhinjam port (Thiruvananthapuram) and Kochi to create an end-to-end industrial chain—from mining to manufacturing of permanent magnets.

The project is expected to attract significant investment and generate employment opportunities in the coastal regions and surrounding districts. The goal is to move beyond just mining and exporting raw sand to processing it locally to produce valuable components for EV motors, defence equipment and electronics.

The production of rare earth permanent magnets is currently dependent on imports from China. Leading companies in the world have expressed their willingness to participate in the project, which is intended to be carried out locally. The central governemnt had decided to call a global tender and give production of 1200 metric tons each to five companies. The companies will be selected on the basis of the global tender.