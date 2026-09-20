Rare Consensus As BJP, Congress Favour Longer Jammu Kashmir Assembly Session
BJP and Congress MLAs have reached a rare consensus in support of extending the current 10-day Jammu and Kashmir assembly session.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 9:18 PM IST
Srinagar: Ahead of the autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the ruling party, the National Conference (NC), on Sunday held its Legislature Party meeting in Srinagar. It was attended by its alliance partner Congress and the four Independent legislators, who are supporting the government.
The sixth session of the Assembly begins Monday with a provisional schedule of only seven sittings. Both the Congress party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have strongly demanded an extension, arguing that more working days are needed to properly debate public issues
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah presided over the meeting, where Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, NC legislators, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Yousuf Tarigami and all six Congress MLAs attended the meeting.
The meeting discussed the upcoming session of the Assembly and chalked out a strategy for raising public issues, demands and other matters of importance in the House.
Farooq urged the legislators to accord priority to the concerns of the people and effectively highlight the issues, difficulties and demands of their respective constituencies during the Assembly session.
“Legislative Assembly is a forum for raising public concerns, seeking answers from the government and holding meaningful discussions on matters of public interest,” he said in the meeting.
The meeting further stressed that issues of public importance would be accorded priority and that the concerns of the people would be raised effectively on the floor of the House.
Before the government’s meeting, the Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) held a separate meeting of its six legislators at the Srinagar party office. The JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra said the autumn session is brief and the party wanted its extension so that the legislators get time to raise issues of their constituencies for their redressal.
“Our MLA Nizamudin Bhat Sahab attended the meeting that was called by the Speaker of the assembly. Congress raised the matter of the brief session and wants it to be extended further,” Karra said.
Earlier, BJP MLA Sunil Sharma also demanded extension of the session beyond the seven sittings. The BJP Legislature Party meeting was held after the NC’s meeting. BJP leaders said their legislators will corner the government and seek a report card from the government for its last two years' performance.
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma said the speaker should have called a one-month-long session so that all the legislators could be able to raise issues of their constituencies. “The government is hiding its failures and is escaping from accountability. That is why it is called a seven-sitting session. Even in their brief session, we will hold it accountable and seek its two-year performance report,” Sharma added.
Also Read