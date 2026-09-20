ETV Bharat / bharat

Rare Consensus As BJP, Congress Favour Longer Jammu Kashmir Assembly Session

Srinagar: Ahead of the autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the ruling party, the National Conference (NC), on Sunday held its Legislature Party meeting in Srinagar. It was attended by its alliance partner Congress and the four Independent legislators, who are supporting the government.

The sixth session of the Assembly begins Monday with a provisional schedule of only seven sittings. Both the Congress party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have strongly demanded an extension, arguing that more working days are needed to properly debate public issues

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah presided over the meeting, where Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, NC legislators, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Yousuf Tarigami and all six Congress MLAs attended the meeting.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah presiding over the Legislature Party meeting (Special arrangement)

The meeting discussed the upcoming session of the Assembly and chalked out a strategy for raising public issues, demands and other matters of importance in the House.

Farooq urged the legislators to accord priority to the concerns of the people and effectively highlight the issues, difficulties and demands of their respective constituencies during the Assembly session.