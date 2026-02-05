ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Rape Offence Must Be Invoked In Genuine Sexual Violence Cases’, SC Quashes FIR Alleging Rape

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the offence of rape, being of the gravest kind, must be invoked only in cases where there exists genuine sexual violence, coercion, or absence of free consent. A bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan quashed an FIR alleging rape on the false pretext of marriage, saying the facts unmistakably indicate towards a classic case of a consensual relationship turning acrimonious.

The bench observed that the parties should have exercised restraint and refrained from involving the state in their personal relationship, turning rancour. The bench said the misuse of the criminal justice machinery in this regard is a matter of profound concern for the judiciary, already facing a heavy load and calls for condemnation.

“To convert every soured relationship into an offence of rape not only trivialises the seriousness of the offence but also inflicts upon the accused an indelible stigma and grave injustice. Such instances transcend the realm of mere personal discord”, said the bench.

The apex court referred to some of its earlier verdicts, including one that had taken note of the disquieting tendency wherein failed or broken relationships are given the colour of criminality. The bench said, upon a careful consideration of the record in the present case, we are unable to discern any material that would warrant the invocation of Section 376(2)(n) of the IPC.

The bench said that the complainant is herself an advocate and therefore she should have exercised her prudence and discretion before engaging the already burdened state machinery into a roving criminal litigation.

“The courts have to be extremely careful and cautious in identifying the genuine cases filed under Section 376(2)(n) of the IPC by identifying the essential ingredients to constitute the said offence i.e. there should be a promise of marriage made by the accused solely with a view to obtain consent for sexual relations and without having any intent of fulfilling said promise from the very beginning, and that such false promise of marriage had a direct bearing on the prosecutrix giving her consent for sexual relations”, said the bench.