ETV Bharat / bharat

Rape Convict Ram Rahim Granted 30-Day Parole; Walks Out Of Jail For 16th Time Since Conviction

Rohtak: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year sentence for raping two women disciples, walked out of Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Tuesday morning after being granted a 30-day parole. This is the 16th time he has been released from prison since his conviction in 2017.

The Dera chief will stay at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa during the parole period, said Dera spokesperson and advocate Jitender Khurana. A sense of excitement is evident among the followers of Dera Sacha Sauda as Sirsa Dera has historically held significant importance for Ram Rahim, serving as the primary venue where he interacts with his followers.

The self-styled godman was convicted and sentenced in cases involving rape and murder; however, his repeated paroles have raised questions over judicial system, sparking anger among public.

His latest release comes months after he was granted a similar parole in January. Prior to that, he was out on a 40-day parole in August 2025, a 21-day furlough in April 2025 and a 30-day parole in January 2025 ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly polls. He was also granted a 20-day parole on October 1, 2024, days before the October 5 Haryana assembly polls. a 21-day furlough in August 2024, and a three-week furlough in February 2022, barely two weeks before the Punjab assembly polls.