Rape Convict Ram Rahim Granted 30-Day Parole; Walks Out Of Jail For 16th Time Since Conviction
The self-styled godman walked out of Sunaria Jail at around 6:34 AM, with minimal visible security arrangements during his exit.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 10:26 AM IST
Rohtak: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year sentence for raping two women disciples, walked out of Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Tuesday morning after being granted a 30-day parole. This is the 16th time he has been released from prison since his conviction in 2017.
The Dera chief will stay at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa during the parole period, said Dera spokesperson and advocate Jitender Khurana. A sense of excitement is evident among the followers of Dera Sacha Sauda as Sirsa Dera has historically held significant importance for Ram Rahim, serving as the primary venue where he interacts with his followers.
The self-styled godman was convicted and sentenced in cases involving rape and murder; however, his repeated paroles have raised questions over judicial system, sparking anger among public.
His latest release comes months after he was granted a similar parole in January. Prior to that, he was out on a 40-day parole in August 2025, a 21-day furlough in April 2025 and a 30-day parole in January 2025 ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly polls. He was also granted a 20-day parole on October 1, 2024, days before the October 5 Haryana assembly polls. a 21-day furlough in August 2024, and a three-week furlough in February 2022, barely two weeks before the Punjab assembly polls.
On each occasion, the timing of his release has been linked or perceived to be linked to upcoming elections or other major public events. However, the specific grounds for granting parole on this particular occasion have not been explicitly disclosed.
While Ram Rahim's release has brought joy to his followers, many have expressed strong indignation over the decision. Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, have earlier criticised the repeated grant of parole and furlough to Ram Rahim. A heated debate regarding his parole has erupted across social media platforms. Critics are viewing this as a blatant misuse of the law, whereas Dera supporters have hailed it as the triumphant return of their spiritual guru.
Notably, in March, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had acquitted Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder case of a journalist, seven years after he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case by a special CBI court. In May 2024, the high court had overturned another special CBI court order and acquitted Ram Rahim and four others in the 2002 murder of the sect's former manager, Ranjit Singh.
Since October 2020, Ram Rahim has been granted temporary release on multiple occasions. Listed below are his instances of parole and furlough:
- October 2020: 1-day parole for a medical examination.
- May 2021: 12-hour parole to visit his ailing mother.
- February 2022: 21-day furlough to visit his family in Gurugram. This was prior to the Punjab Assembly elections.
- June 2022: 30-day parole, prior to the Haryana Municipal Corporation elections.
- October 2022: 40-day parole, prior to the Haryana Panchayat elections and the Adampur by-election.
- January 2023: 40-day parole.
- July 2023: 30-day parole, before the Haryana Panchayat elections.
- November 2023: 29-day parole, prior to the Rajasthan Assembly elections.
- January 2024: 30-day parole, before Delhi Assembly elections.
- April 2024: 21-day furlough.
- August 2024: 21-day furlough, following the verdict by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
- January 2025: 30-day parole, prior to the Delhi Assembly elections.
- April 2025: 21-day furlough, for the founding month of Dera Sacha Sauda.
- August 2025: 40-day parole; arrived at Sirsa Dera.
- January 2026: 40-day parole; to stay at Sirsa Dera.
- May 2026: 30-day parole; to stay at Sirsa Dera.
Also Read: