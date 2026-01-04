ETV Bharat / bharat

15th Time Out From Jail: Rape Convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Again Granted 40-Day Parole

Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples and is lodged in the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak, was again granted a 40-day parole, making it the 15th time he has been temporarily released from jail since 2020.

His latest parole comes months after he was granted a 40-day parole in August last year. Singh is serving a 20-year jail term, sentenced in 2017 for raping two of his disciples.

The Dera chief and three others were also convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago. Besides parole in August last year, he was also granted a 21-day furlough in April and a 30-day parole in January, ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly polls.