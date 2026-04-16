Rape Case Filed After Failed Rs 30 Crore Settlement: SC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Kochi-Based IT Entrepreneur
The apex court directed the petitioner, who runs a Kochi-based software company, to extend complete cooperation in the ensuing investigation.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 16, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to a businessman, who runs a Kochi-based software company, accused of rape and sexual harassment, observing that the complaint against him appears to have been filed after the failure of a proposed financial settlement of Rs 30 crore between the parties.
The order was delivered by a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan.
The bench noted that there is no dispute that pursuant to the allegations made by the respondent/complainant against the appellant herein, a meeting was held on July 24, 2025.
The bench noted that according to the annexed documents, the appellant was to pay the respondent/complainant and her husband a sum of Rs. 30 crores in tranches of Rs. 10 crores each.
"In other words, they were willing to accept the amount to be paid by the appellant so as to bring about a quietus to their allegations against the appellant herein and to end all disputes between them," noted the bench.
The bench noted that the appellant was apprehensive about them and thought he was trapped by the respondent/complainant and her husband; therefore, he filed a criminal complaint against them which resulted in their arrest and subsequent bail.
"It is only thereafter that the respondent/ complainant filed a complaint against the appellant herein. In other words, had the financial settlement between the parties been taken to its logical conclusion, no criminal proceedings would have been initiated as against the appellant herein," said the bench.
The bench noted that on the other hand, it was the apprehension of the appellant herein which did not result in his agreeing to any financial settlement with the couple. "Therefore, he filed FIR against them. It appears that as a counter blast, FIR was lodged by the respondent/complainant against the appellant herein," noted the bench.
"By interim order dated 26.09.2025, we had granted interim protection to the appellant herein subject to his cooperation with the investigation. Senior counsel appearing for the respondent-state submitted that the investigation is on. In the circumstances, we think that having regard to the facts and circumstances of this case, the interim order dated 26.09.2025 is liable to be made absolute and is therefore made absolute," said the bench.
The bench said considering the facts and circumstances of the case, in our view, the accused/appellant is entitled to the relief claimed under Section 482 of BNSS. "We, therefore, allow this appeal and set aside the impugned order passed by the High Court dated 11.09.2025 qua the appellant," it said.
The bench directed that in the event of arrest of the appellant, the arresting officer shall release the appellant on bail, subject to his furnishing a cash security in the sum of Rs.1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakh only) with two like sureties.
The bench directed the petitioner, who runs a Kochi-based software company, to extend complete cooperation in the ensuing investigation.
"The appellant shall not misuse his liberty and shall not in any way influence the witnesses or tamper with the material on record. Any infraction of the aforesaid conditions may entail in cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to the appellant. It is needless to observe that the observations made in the present appeal shall not come in the way of the trial or other proceedings pending between the parties which shall be decided on their own merits and in accordance with law," said the apex court. The petitioner was allegedly accused of sexually harassing an employee and attempting to frame her and her husband in a criminal case.
The Kerala High Court had on September 11 last year rejected the petition filed by the petitioner. The case dates back to July last year, when the victim and her husband were arrested by police on allegations of attempting to honey-trap the petitioner. After securing bail, the victim approached the court, claiming she had been falsely implicated.