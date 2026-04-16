ETV Bharat / bharat

Rape Case Filed After Failed Rs 30 Crore Settlement: SC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Kochi-Based IT Entrepreneur

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to a businessman, who runs a Kochi-based software company, accused of rape and sexual harassment, observing that the complaint against him appears to have been filed after the failure of a proposed financial settlement of Rs 30 crore between the parties.

The order was delivered by a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan.

The bench noted that there is no dispute that pursuant to the allegations made by the respondent/complainant against the appellant herein, a meeting was held on July 24, 2025.

The bench noted that according to the annexed documents, the appellant was to pay the respondent/complainant and her husband a sum of Rs. 30 crores in tranches of Rs. 10 crores each.

"In other words, they were willing to accept the amount to be paid by the appellant so as to bring about a quietus to their allegations against the appellant herein and to end all disputes between them," noted the bench.

The bench noted that the appellant was apprehensive about them and thought he was trapped by the respondent/complainant and her husband; therefore, he filed a criminal complaint against them which resulted in their arrest and subsequent bail.

"It is only thereafter that the respondent/ complainant filed a complaint against the appellant herein. In other words, had the financial settlement between the parties been taken to its logical conclusion, no criminal proceedings would have been initiated as against the appellant herein," said the bench.