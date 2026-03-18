ETV Bharat / bharat

How Much Property India's Top Bureaucrats Own? Bengal, J-K Chief Secretaries Have Least Assets With One House Each

By Brijendra Pateriya

Bhopal: Dushyant Nariala, the 1993-batch IAS officer appointed earlier this week as the new Chief Secretary of West Bengal in a major administrative reshuffle, stands out along with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo in a comparative study of movable and immovable assets held by Chief secretaries of different states.

According to the asset details recently submitted by chief secretaries of different states, Nariala and Dulloo possess the least immovable assets. While Nariala owns only a single flat, located in Haryana, Dulloo owns one house in Jammu.

A scrutiny of the submitted asset declarations revealed that Chief Secretary of Odisha, Anu Garg, earns over Rs 71 lakh annually solely through rental income from immovable assets. Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary of Sikkim has acquired properties in Bhopal and Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Let us take a look at the extent of immovable assets held by each Chief Secretaries of some states.

Chief Secretaries with Limited Assets:

West Bengal's new administrative head Dushyant Narolia possesses only one flat in Panchkula, Haryana, which he had purchased in 2011. This property is jointly owned with his wife, and its current market value has been declared at Rs 1.65 crore.

Rajasthan's Chief Secretary, V Srinivas, owns a total of two immovable assets; however, the current market value of both properties has not been specified. He owns a house in Secunderabad and a flat in Hyderabad, both of which are registered in his daughter's name.

Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Dulloo, possesses only one immovable asset. He owns a house in Jammu, valued at Rs 1.40 crore, which he inherited from his father.

Ravindra Tailang, the Chief Secretary of Sikkim, owns immovable assets in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh and in Indore. He possesses agricultural land near Diwanganj Road in Bhopal. Additionally, he owns a residential plot near the IIT campus in Indore and a flat in Ranga Reddy, Telangana. He has declared the total value of his movable assets to be Rs 60 lakh and immovable assets worth over Rs 34 crore.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad possesses immovable assets worth approximately Rs 34 crore. A joint property purchased in Visakhapatnam in 1985 for Rs 27,750 has now appreciated in value to Rs 30 crore. Additionally, he owns 1.82 acres of agricultural land and a house in Amaravati.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta holds immovable assets valued at Rs 10.80 crore. These include a flat in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, worth Rs 15 lakh and a joint house with his wife in Panchkula, valued at Rs four crore. He also owns a flat in Chandigarh worth Rs two crore, and a joint parcel of agricultural land in Bahalpur, Punjab, valued at Rs one crore. Furthermore, he possesses another parcel of agricultural land worth Rs 1.75 crore.