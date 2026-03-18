How Much Property India's Top Bureaucrats Own? Bengal, J-K Chief Secretaries Have Least Assets With One House Each
A property purchased by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary in Visakhapatnam in 1985 for Rs 27,750 has now appreciated to Rs 30 crore.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
By Brijendra Pateriya
Bhopal: Dushyant Nariala, the 1993-batch IAS officer appointed earlier this week as the new Chief Secretary of West Bengal in a major administrative reshuffle, stands out along with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo in a comparative study of movable and immovable assets held by Chief secretaries of different states.
According to the asset details recently submitted by chief secretaries of different states, Nariala and Dulloo possess the least immovable assets. While Nariala owns only a single flat, located in Haryana, Dulloo owns one house in Jammu.
A scrutiny of the submitted asset declarations revealed that Chief Secretary of Odisha, Anu Garg, earns over Rs 71 lakh annually solely through rental income from immovable assets. Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary of Sikkim has acquired properties in Bhopal and Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Let us take a look at the extent of immovable assets held by each Chief Secretaries of some states.
Chief Secretaries with Limited Assets:
West Bengal's new administrative head Dushyant Narolia possesses only one flat in Panchkula, Haryana, which he had purchased in 2011. This property is jointly owned with his wife, and its current market value has been declared at Rs 1.65 crore.
Rajasthan's Chief Secretary, V Srinivas, owns a total of two immovable assets; however, the current market value of both properties has not been specified. He owns a house in Secunderabad and a flat in Hyderabad, both of which are registered in his daughter's name.
Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Dulloo, possesses only one immovable asset. He owns a house in Jammu, valued at Rs 1.40 crore, which he inherited from his father.
Ravindra Tailang, the Chief Secretary of Sikkim, owns immovable assets in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh and in Indore. He possesses agricultural land near Diwanganj Road in Bhopal. Additionally, he owns a residential plot near the IIT campus in Indore and a flat in Ranga Reddy, Telangana. He has declared the total value of his movable assets to be Rs 60 lakh and immovable assets worth over Rs 34 crore.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad possesses immovable assets worth approximately Rs 34 crore. A joint property purchased in Visakhapatnam in 1985 for Rs 27,750 has now appreciated in value to Rs 30 crore. Additionally, he owns 1.82 acres of agricultural land and a house in Amaravati.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta holds immovable assets valued at Rs 10.80 crore. These include a flat in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, worth Rs 15 lakh and a joint house with his wife in Panchkula, valued at Rs four crore. He also owns a flat in Chandigarh worth Rs two crore, and a joint parcel of agricultural land in Bahalpur, Punjab, valued at Rs one crore. Furthermore, he possesses another parcel of agricultural land worth Rs 1.75 crore.
Jharkhand Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar owns 10 immovable properties spread across the states of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, and Bihar. His declared assets include 1.18 acres of agricultural land in Sitamarhi (Jharkhand); a joint plot with his brother in Muzaffarpur; a 6,000-square-foot house in Lucknow; 3,414 square feet of agricultural land in Danapur, Patna; a flat in Dwarka, Delhi; a residential plot in Ranchi; another plot in Ranchi measuring 7,820 square feet; 20 acres of joint family agricultural land in Sitamarhi (Jharkhand); and a residential plot and a flat in Patna, both of which were inherited from his father.
Earning Lakhs Solely from Rent:
Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg generates an annual income of over Rs 71 lakh from her immovable assets. Her holdings include a house in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh); an apartment in Gurgaon (Haryana); an apartment in Bhubaneswar; and a house in Vasant Vihar, Delhi, which she inherited. The current market value of these immovable assets has not been disclosed.
Nagaland's Chief Secretary, Sentiyanger Imchen, earns Rs 33.58 lakh annually from immovable assets. He owns five properties located at various places across Nagaland. These include a residential plot in Kohima valued at Rs 75 lakh; land in Dimapur worth Rs one crore; another residential plot valued at Rs 60 lakh; an apartment building in Kohima worth Rs 1.85 crore; and a parcel of land valued at Rs 1.44 crore.
Gujarat's Chief Secretary, Manoj Kumar Das, earns Rs eight lakh annually from immovable assets. He holds immovable properties in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat and Gujarat. He owns a joint property with his wife in Ahmedabad. Additionally, he possesses a plot and a building in Gandhinagar, as well as a plot measuring 4,105 square yards in Surat. However, he has not disclosed the current market value of these immovable assets.
Properties Acquired Across Multiple States:
Maharashtra's Chief Secretary, Rajesh Agarwal, owns immovable assets spread across four different states. The total value of these assets stands at approximately Rs 7.97 crore. He owns a plot in New Delhi valued at Rs two crore; a plot in Mohali, Punjab, worth Rs 2.5 crore; a one-acre parcel of land in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, valued at Rs two crore; a half-acre plot in Pune worth Rs 50 lakh; and a flat in Vasant Vihar, Delhi, valued at Rs 2.95 crore.
Meanwhile, the administrative head of Madhya Pradesh, the state's Chief Secretary, Anurag Jain, possesses immovable assets totalling Rs 4.14 crore in value. His property holdings are distributed across three different states. These include a plot of land in Prempura Nagar, Bhopal; an under-construction flat in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, valued at Rs 79 lakh; a flat in Jaipur; and a house in Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal, valued at Rs 2.72 crore.
Bihar's Chief Secretary, Pratyaya Amrit, earns Rs 5.76 lakh annually from immovable assets. He holds a share in a joint family property located in Muzaffarpur. This apart, there is a flat in Gurgaon, Haryana. He receives rental income from this property every year. The current market value of both properties has not been disclosed.
Tripura's Chief Secretary, Jitendra Kumar Sinha, earns Rs 7.32 lakh annually from the rent of immovable assets. He possesses immovable property valued at over Rs two crore. His holdings include a flat worth Rs 50 lakh in Banaras (Uttar Pradesh); agricultural land in Patna (Bihar); inherited agricultural land in Nalanda (Bihar); a flat in Patna; and a flat in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh).
Punjab Chief Secretary, KAP Sinha, owns a house in Chandigarh; an 822-square-meter plot within a housing society; a plot in a residential colony near the Yamuna Expressway; and a flat in New Delhi valued at Rs 1.5 crore.
On the other hand, Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary, M. Muruganandam, possesses immovable assets exceeding Rs 10 crore in value. His holdings include two plots in Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu); another plot measuring 5,233 square feet; agricultural land in Coimbatore; a 4,797-square-foot plot in Chennai; and a 1,708-square-foot plot in Kanchipuram. He generates an annual income of approximately Rs 21 lakh from these immovable assets.