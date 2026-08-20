Transgender Celebrity Makeup Artist Janmoni Das Booked Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi
The case was registered on a complaint by BJP's Mahila Morcha state president Navya Haridas, who approached Kozhikode City Police Commissioner A P Shoukath Ali.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Kozhikode: Kozhikode Cyber Police have registered a case against celebrity makeup artist and former reality-show contestant Janmoni Das, a transgender woman from Assam, over alleged derogatory remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family.
The case was registered on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party's women's wing Mahila Morcha state president Navya Haridas, who approached Kozhikode City Police Commissioner A P Shoukath Ali. Police invoked Sections 192 (provoking with intent to cause riot) and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act on July 28, 2026.
As the offences invoked are bailable, police said Janmoni was released on station bail after completing the arrest formalities.
According to the FIR, the alleged remarks were made in a social-media video in connection with the protest by Cockroach Janata Party against the NEET examination question leakage at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The video subsequently circulated widely online and triggered a controversy.
Police alleged that the remarks were defamatory and were made with the intention of creating unrest and disturbing public peace. The investigation includes examination of the video and other digital evidence.
Janmoni Apologises
Janmoni later issued an apology on social media, saying she had not intended to hurt anyone. She said she was not referring to the Prime Minister's mother and that she had merely raised a question based on content she had seen online.
She also attributed part of the confusion to her difficulty speaking Malayalam fluently and acknowledged that she should have verified the information before making the statement.
The controversy arose after Janmoni, who is known for her work as a celebrity makeup artist and for her participation in a reality television programme, appeared in connection with the student protest in Delhi. She subsequently said she had faced intense online criticism and threats.
The complainant and BJP-linked organisations rejected the apology and sought legal action, leading to the registration of the case.
Janmoni, who hails from Guwahati in Assam, is also known as a transgender activist and has worked in Kerala's entertainment industry.
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