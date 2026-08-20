ETV Bharat / bharat

Transgender Celebrity Makeup Artist Janmoni Das Booked Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi

Kozhikode: Kozhikode Cyber Police have registered a case against celebrity makeup artist and former reality-show contestant Janmoni Das, a transgender woman from Assam, over alleged derogatory remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family.

The case was registered on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party's women's wing Mahila Morcha state president Navya Haridas, who approached Kozhikode City Police Commissioner A P Shoukath Ali. Police invoked Sections 192 (provoking with intent to cause riot) and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act on July 28, 2026.

As the offences invoked are bailable, police said Janmoni was released on station bail after completing the arrest formalities.

According to the FIR, the alleged remarks were made in a social-media video in connection with the protest by Cockroach Janata Party against the NEET examination question leakage at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The video subsequently circulated widely online and triggered a controversy.

Police alleged that the remarks were defamatory and were made with the intention of creating unrest and disturbing public peace. The investigation includes examination of the video and other digital evidence.

Janmoni Apologises