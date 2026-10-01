Ranchi Woman, Who Went To Dubai For Work, Held Hostage For Over 4 Months; Mother Appeals To MEA For Safe Return
With Monika allegedly held hostage in Dubai, her mother has made a desperate appeal to MEA to facilitate her safe return, reports Prashant Kumar.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Ranchi: Every mother dreams of a better life for her child. However, the hope with which Ratna Kachhap, a resident of Chhota Ghaghra area here in Jharkhand, sent her daughter abroad has turned into anxiety and helplessness. She has now sought the urgent intervention of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to safely bring back her daughter who, she alleged, has been held hostage in Dubai.
Earlier this year in May, Ratna's eldest daughter Monika (37) went to Sharjah after being promised a good job, along with food and accommodation. However, upon reaching there, Monika was allegedly sent to work in various households and subjected to abuse.
A worried Ratna knocked on the doors of Airport Police Station in Ranchi, levelling serious allegations including fraud, human trafficking, wrongful confinement, forced labor, and extortion linked to promise of jobs in Dubai and Ajman.
In her complaint, Ratna mentioned that Ratna was looking for a job abroad, when she came in contact, via online channels, with an agency named AMD Trend Solution LLC and its agent Priyanka. Monika was assured that she would be provided with employment, food and accommodation abroad.
"On April 22, 2026, Monika transferred Rs 5,000 via PhonePe to an account specified by Priyanka. She was informed that the agency would handle the arrangements for the onward journey and tickets. Subsequently, Monika departed from Delhi Airport for Sharjah on May 5. Upon her arrival in Sharjah on May 6, the driver of the vehicle sent by the agency allegedly took possession of her original passport," Ratna stated in the complaint.
According to the complaint, on May 7, Monika was taken to the agency's office in Ajman. There, two persons Ritesh and Mohammad Meraj Ansari allegedly coerced her into signing and affixing her thumbprints to documents written in Arabic. As Monika did not know Arabic, it was difficult for her to understand the contents of those documents, Ratna mentioned.
Further, she alleged that Monika's mobile phone was taken away, and the WhatsApp conversation she had with Priyanka was deleted. Subsequently, Monika informed her mother via a video call that she had incurred a debt of 2,600 Dirhams and was threatened with imprisonment if the amount was not repaid by May 25.
In the FIR, Ratna alleged that Monika was taken to Mohammad Meraj Ansari's home, where she was held in conditions akin to captivity for about a month and made to sweep, mop, wash dishes, and clean bathrooms. She further alleged that on June 22, she was sent to a house for caregiving work without a valid work permit. Due to the language barrier, she was dropped back at the office the following day. In July, she was sent to work in other homes as well, where she allegedly faced mental harassment due to language difficulties, the complaint mentioned.
Ratna, in her complaint, mentioned that her daughter's passport was confiscated, and she was made to perform domestic chores, and threatened when she expressed a desire to return to India.
However, Meraj Ansari allegedly verbally abused her and stated that she would not be allowed to leave without depositing a substantial sum into the company's account. Ratna further said that Monika was threatened, with remarks such as, "You will rot in Dubai; no one will give you a job."
Police on Tuesday (September 29) registered an FIR based on Ratna Kachhap's complaint. Ratna Kachhap has appealed to the police to take action against the accused and facilitate her daughter's early and safe return to India through the state government and the Ministry of External Affairs.
Priyanka, Ritesh, Mohammad Meraj Ansari, and other managers of AMD Trend Solution LLC have been named as accused in the case.
Pankaj, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Airport Police Station, stated that police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation. "The Ministry of External Affairs has been informed via a letter. Assistance regarding this matter has been sought from Delhi," he added.
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