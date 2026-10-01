ETV Bharat / bharat

Ranchi Woman, Who Went To Dubai For Work, Held Hostage For Over 4 Months; Mother Appeals To MEA For Safe Return

Ranchi: Every mother dreams of a better life for her child. However, the hope with which Ratna Kachhap, a resident of Chhota Ghaghra area here in Jharkhand, sent her daughter abroad has turned into anxiety and helplessness. She has now sought the urgent intervention of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to safely bring back her daughter who, she alleged, has been held hostage in Dubai.

Earlier this year in May, Ratna's eldest daughter Monika (37) went to Sharjah after being promised a good job, along with food and accommodation. However, upon reaching there, Monika was allegedly sent to work in various households and subjected to abuse.

A worried Ratna knocked on the doors of Airport Police Station in Ranchi, levelling serious allegations including fraud, human trafficking, wrongful confinement, forced labor, and extortion linked to promise of jobs in Dubai and Ajman.

In her complaint, Ratna mentioned that Ratna was looking for a job abroad, when she came in contact, via online channels, with an agency named AMD Trend Solution LLC and its agent Priyanka. Monika was assured that she would be provided with employment, food and accommodation abroad.

"On April 22, 2026, Monika transferred Rs 5,000 via PhonePe to an account specified by Priyanka. She was informed that the agency would handle the arrangements for the onward journey and tickets. Subsequently, Monika departed from Delhi Airport for Sharjah on May 5. Upon her arrival in Sharjah on May 6, the driver of the vehicle sent by the agency allegedly took possession of her original passport," Ratna stated in the complaint.

According to the complaint, on May 7, Monika was taken to the agency's office in Ajman. There, two persons Ritesh and Mohammad Meraj Ansari allegedly coerced her into signing and affixing her thumbprints to documents written in Arabic. As Monika did not know Arabic, it was difficult for her to understand the contents of those documents, Ratna mentioned.

Further, she alleged that Monika's mobile phone was taken away, and the WhatsApp conversation she had with Priyanka was deleted. Subsequently, Monika informed her mother via a video call that she had incurred a debt of 2,600 Dirhams and was threatened with imprisonment if the amount was not repaid by May 25.