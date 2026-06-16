ETV Bharat / bharat

With Hectic Lobbying For Jharkhand's 2nd Rajya Sabha Seat, 'Resort Politics' In Full Swing In Ranchi

Ranchi: Ahead of polls for Jharkhand's two Rajya Sabha seats, scheduled to be held on June 18, Jharkhand’s capital city is witnessing hectic political lobbying. While Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) candidate Baidyanath Ram is expected to romp home, it is the election to the second seat that has caught everyone's attention.

All eyes are on who among the Congress candidate Pranav Jha and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) backed independent Parimal Nathwani will make it to the upper house of Parliament. Poll pundits are busy calculating their chances and challenges.

Both camps are manoeuvering hard to prevent potential cross-voting and the challenge of maintaining unity among MLAs. As a part of its strategy to keep its flock united, the NDA has decided to accommodate them in a five-star hotel in Ranchi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Barkagaon, Roshan Lal Chaudhary, was the first to arrive at the hotel. The lone MLA from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Janardan Paswan, also arrived at the hotel sometime later. Chaudhary told the media that all the MLAs in their group have been instructed to stay together for the next two days.