With Hectic Lobbying For Jharkhand's 2nd Rajya Sabha Seat, 'Resort Politics' In Full Swing In Ranchi
While JMM's Baidyanath Ram's victory is certain, there's a full-blown contest for the second seat, between Congress' Pranav Jha and NDA-backed Independent Parimal Nathwani.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Ranchi: Ahead of polls for Jharkhand's two Rajya Sabha seats, scheduled to be held on June 18, Jharkhand’s capital city is witnessing hectic political lobbying. While Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) candidate Baidyanath Ram is expected to romp home, it is the election to the second seat that has caught everyone's attention.
All eyes are on who among the Congress candidate Pranav Jha and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) backed independent Parimal Nathwani will make it to the upper house of Parliament. Poll pundits are busy calculating their chances and challenges.
Both camps are manoeuvering hard to prevent potential cross-voting and the challenge of maintaining unity among MLAs. As a part of its strategy to keep its flock united, the NDA has decided to accommodate them in a five-star hotel in Ranchi.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Barkagaon, Roshan Lal Chaudhary, was the first to arrive at the hotel. The lone MLA from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Janardan Paswan, also arrived at the hotel sometime later. Chaudhary told the media that all the MLAs in their group have been instructed to stay together for the next two days.
To win a Rajya Sabha seat, a candidate needs 28 first-preference votes. The JMM alone has 34 MLAs which makes the victory of its candidate Baidyanath Ram almost certain. However, it is the contest for the second seat that is drawing everyone’s attention.
The Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidate Pranav Jha is banking on the support of the 16 Congress MLAs, four Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislators, two legislators of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and six legislators of the JMM. Pranav appears poised for victory if this calculation holds.
Despite this, the Congress camp is not leaving anything to chance. On June 15, state Congress in-charge K Raju, party MP Syed Nasir Hussain, and Jharkhand Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, met at Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence, along with party legislators Pradeep Yadav and Ajay Sharma. A Congress delegation also met with Tejashwi Yadav.
The NDA backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani’s nomination cannot be taken lightly. He has made the contest challenging. The NDA has 21 BJP MLAs, one Janata Dal United MLA, one All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) MLA, and one LJP (RV) member, accumulating a support of 24 first preference votes for Nathwani. He needs at least four more votes to reach the winning mark. On June 15, Nathwani was present at the NDA legislative party meeting where he individually met with several senior party leaders.