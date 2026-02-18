Ramzan Fasts To Begin In India From Thursday
Believers usually break their Ramzan fast with water and a date as per the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Ramzan fasts will begin on Thursday in India as the moon marking the start of the fasting month was sighted in various parts of the country on Wednesday.
Shahi Imam of Chandni Chowk's Fatehpuri mosque, Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, announced that the crescent moon was sighted and the month of fasting will start from February 19. Naib Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Shaban Bukhari, also declared that the moon was sighted.
Mufti Mukarram has appealed to the Muslim community to "pray as much as possible for the well-being of the 140 crore people of the country".
The preparations for fasting have started across the nation. The moon sighting before Ramzan is a traditional Islamic faith as it determines the commencement of the holy month. Fasting during the month is one of the five pillars of Islam, during which they abstain from eating food.
After the sighting of the moon, the holy month begins, and for the next 30 days, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. During Ramzan, those observing typically break their fast with a date and water, following the tradition set by the Prophet Muhammad. Then they'll enjoy an Iftar or a large meal in the evening. They'll have a pre-dawn meal, or Suhoor, to sustain themselves during the day-long fast.
Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Muslims try to avoid conflict and focus on acts of charity during the holy month. The month is the month of self-control and punctuality. This is the simple way to connect to God.
During this month, a special prayer called Taraweeh are offered in mosques in the evening. In this prayer, the entire Quran is recited, and it continues till the sighting of the Eid moon.
