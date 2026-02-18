ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramzan Fasts To Begin In India From Thursday

New Delhi: Ramzan fasts will begin on Thursday in India as the moon marking the start of the fasting month was sighted in various parts of the country on Wednesday.

Shahi Imam of Chandni Chowk's Fatehpuri mosque, Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, announced that the crescent moon was sighted and the month of fasting will start from February 19. Naib Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Shaban Bukhari, also declared that the moon was sighted.

Mufti Mukarram has appealed to the Muslim community to "pray as much as possible for the well-being of the 140 crore people of the country".

The preparations for fasting have started across the nation. The moon sighting before Ramzan is a traditional Islamic faith as it determines the commencement of the holy month. Fasting during the month is one of the five pillars of Islam, during which they abstain from eating food.