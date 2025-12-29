ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Killed As Hay Laden Truck Overturns On Bolero In UP's Rampur

Rampur/Lucknow: In a tragic incident, the driver of a Mahindra Bolero SUV died after a hay-laden truck overturned on his vehicle at the busy Pahadi Gate intersection on Delhi-Nainital Highway 87 in Thana Ganj locality of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Sunday.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. The video shows the Bolero which had Firasat (54), the driver of a Sub-Divisional Officer of the electricity department, on the wheels taking a slight left turn on the intersection. Firasat apparently began turning without noticing the truck which was approaching the intersection from behind. The truck driver attempted to steer towards the central divider to avoid a direct collision but the front wheel mounted the divider. This caused the truck to tilt, scrape the Bolero and eventually fall onto it. The weight of the truck crushed the SUV completely.

Man Killed As Hay Laden Truck Overturns On Bolero In UP's Rampur (ETV Bharat)