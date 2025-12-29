Man Killed As Hay Laden Truck Overturns On Bolero In UP's Rampur
The video of the incident shows the truck approaching a busy intersection and overturning on the SUV while taking a left turn.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST|
Updated : December 29, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST
Rampur/Lucknow: In a tragic incident, the driver of a Mahindra Bolero SUV died after a hay-laden truck overturned on his vehicle at the busy Pahadi Gate intersection on Delhi-Nainital Highway 87 in Thana Ganj locality of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Sunday.
A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. The video shows the Bolero which had Firasat (54), the driver of a Sub-Divisional Officer of the electricity department, on the wheels taking a slight left turn on the intersection. Firasat apparently began turning without noticing the truck which was approaching the intersection from behind. The truck driver attempted to steer towards the central divider to avoid a direct collision but the front wheel mounted the divider. This caused the truck to tilt, scrape the Bolero and eventually fall onto it. The weight of the truck crushed the SUV completely.
As per reports, rescue personnel later said the Bolero was barely recognisable under the overturned truck. The intensity of the impact trapped Firasat inside with his head crushed and spine shattered. Rampur SP Vidyasagar Mishra said, Firasat, a resident of Gujar Tola under Ganj police station died on the spot. Firasat was returning home after dropping the SDO at the Khoud sub-station at around 4:30 am, said sources. Mishra said details on the truck and where it was headed are being ascertained.
While the truck driver fled after the mishap, Firasat's body was retrieved from the crushed Bolero and sent for postmortem. Traffic on the highway was disrupted for several hours following the mishap. Several cranes and JCBs were engaged to remove the truck from the spot following which traffic was restored. Police said a case has been registered and a manhunt launched for the absconding truck driver.
In a separate incident, a college student was killed after the bike he was riding collided with a divider near Gau Ghat under Thakurganj police station in Lucknow on Sunday morning.
The deceased, Shahbaz Hussain, was a student of the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Arabic-Persian University and had left home on his bike at around 8 am to appear for his exams. Police said, Shahbaz lost control of his bike which hit a divider. He suffered critical head injuries as his helmet was shattered due to the impact of the collision.
Police said Shahbaz's body was handed over to his family after postmortem. Probe is on.
