ETV Bharat / bharat

'Rampant Corruption, Blatant Nepotism': Supreme Court Declares 2022 Karnataka Recruitment-related Law Unconstitutional

New Delhi: In a significant ruling reaffirming the supremacy of judicial decisions, the Supreme Court on Thursday held the Karnataka Civil Services (Validation of Selection and Appointment of 2011 Batch Gazetted Probationers) Act, 2022, as unconstitutional, holding that the legislature cannot use a validating law to nullify final judgments of constitutional courts. The Act sought to revive a Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment process for more than 300 Group A and B posts that courts had already invalidated for being tainted by "rampant corruption and blatant nepotism".

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran. The bench said the cancellation of the selection, upheld by the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court earlier, could not be annulled by legislation.

"Having gone through the decisions of the High Court and this court at the earlier instances, both in the first round and in the second round, nothing remains to be looked into to sustain the recruitment of 2011 which has been set aside not merely on defect or irregularity noticed in the process, but on rampant corruption and blatant nepotism having vitiated the entire selection," said the bench.

"There could be no equity, insofar as the selected candidates are concerned, especially the selection being based on a recruitment which is declared as tainted by the constitutional courts and the appointment having been effectuated based on a stillborn legislation; the Act of 2022," added the bench.

The bench said there is nothing stated regarding the irregular manner in which the cancellation was made. In any event, "since the cancellation was upheld by the High Court and this court, the legislature does not have the power to annul the cancellation, even through legislation, and thus nullify the judgments of the constitutional courts," it added.

"The lofty ideal stated in the legislation of providing justice to the 2011 Batch Gazetted Probationers falls flat for the reason of the recruitment itself having been found tainted with corruption and nepotism by the High Court, which decision was upheld by this court in a civil appeal," said the bench. The bench said: “We have no doubt in our minds that the subject legislation is unconstitutional."

"Having found the Act of 2022 unconstitutional, we cannot but observe that the appointments made pursuant to the tainted recruitment will also come to an end," the bench said.

The controversy stems from a November 3, 2011 notification by the Karnataka government for 362 Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ posts under the Karnataka Recruitment of Gazetted Probationers (Appointment by Competitive Examinations) Rules, 1997.

A total of 1,38,307 candidates applied for the recruitment, out of which 91,667 appeared for the preliminary examination. The candidates who sat for the mains, having qualified in the preliminary, were 6,211, out of which 1,090 were called for interview.

In 2013, on the advice of the Advocate General, based on a complaint regarding illegalities in the selection, the state government withheld the publication of the final select list, pending an inquiry handed over to the state CID.