'Rampant Corruption, Blatant Nepotism': Supreme Court Declares 2022 Karnataka Recruitment-related Law Unconstitutional
The state legislature enacted the 2022 validation law. Unsuccessful candidates challenged it before the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal and the High Court; both dismissed their pleas.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 29, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant ruling reaffirming the supremacy of judicial decisions, the Supreme Court on Thursday held the Karnataka Civil Services (Validation of Selection and Appointment of 2011 Batch Gazetted Probationers) Act, 2022, as unconstitutional, holding that the legislature cannot use a validating law to nullify final judgments of constitutional courts. The Act sought to revive a Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment process for more than 300 Group A and B posts that courts had already invalidated for being tainted by "rampant corruption and blatant nepotism".
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran. The bench said the cancellation of the selection, upheld by the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court earlier, could not be annulled by legislation.
"Having gone through the decisions of the High Court and this court at the earlier instances, both in the first round and in the second round, nothing remains to be looked into to sustain the recruitment of 2011 which has been set aside not merely on defect or irregularity noticed in the process, but on rampant corruption and blatant nepotism having vitiated the entire selection," said the bench.
"There could be no equity, insofar as the selected candidates are concerned, especially the selection being based on a recruitment which is declared as tainted by the constitutional courts and the appointment having been effectuated based on a stillborn legislation; the Act of 2022," added the bench.
The bench said there is nothing stated regarding the irregular manner in which the cancellation was made. In any event, "since the cancellation was upheld by the High Court and this court, the legislature does not have the power to annul the cancellation, even through legislation, and thus nullify the judgments of the constitutional courts," it added.
"The lofty ideal stated in the legislation of providing justice to the 2011 Batch Gazetted Probationers falls flat for the reason of the recruitment itself having been found tainted with corruption and nepotism by the High Court, which decision was upheld by this court in a civil appeal," said the bench. The bench said: “We have no doubt in our minds that the subject legislation is unconstitutional."
"Having found the Act of 2022 unconstitutional, we cannot but observe that the appointments made pursuant to the tainted recruitment will also come to an end," the bench said.
The controversy stems from a November 3, 2011 notification by the Karnataka government for 362 Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ posts under the Karnataka Recruitment of Gazetted Probationers (Appointment by Competitive Examinations) Rules, 1997.
A total of 1,38,307 candidates applied for the recruitment, out of which 91,667 appeared for the preliminary examination. The candidates who sat for the mains, having qualified in the preliminary, were 6,211, out of which 1,090 were called for interview.
In 2013, on the advice of the Advocate General, based on a complaint regarding illegalities in the selection, the state government withheld the publication of the final select list, pending an inquiry handed over to the state CID.
"Gross manipulations of the recruitment process, including rampant corruption and instances of blatant nepotism of officials of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) were revealed in the inquiry, based on which the entire recruitment was cancelled," noted the bench.
In March 2014, the High Court affirmed the cancellation. Later, the apex court refused to interfere with the annulment but allowed some parties to approach the court contending that the written examination was not vitiated.
The High Court also found the irregularities in the evaluation of answer scripts "shockingly disgraceful, shaking the very confidence placed upon the Public Service Commission."
The High Court rejected the prayer to resume the recruitment process, a decision that was again unsuccessfully challenged in the apex court.
The state legislature enacted the 2022 validation law. Unsuccessful candidates challenged it before the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal and the High Court; both dismissed their pleas.
Of the 362 candidates originally selected, 46 were found tainted. Appointment was given to 191 candidates, of whom 14 were tainted, under the 2022 Act.
The apex court said it would only direct the state to notify the recruitment for the vacant posts remaining (as of now) in the Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ services as per the presently existing recruitment rules, in which the appointed candidates who were not found tainted. "And the six appellants herein, as also the petitioners in the pending proceedings before the KAT, be granted age relaxation to appear in the recruitment process as a one-time opportunity, along with other candidates now eligible," it added.
The bench said if selected, we make it clear that their seniority shall be only from the date of appointment and they shall not be entitled to any back wages or notional appointment from an earlier point of time.
"Insofar as the persons who are continuing now, if selected, then their seniority shall also be only from the date of their fresh appointment as per the selection and recruitment directed by us. However, if the persons working now get selected and appointed, the period they have been in service pursuant to their earlier appointment shall be reckoned for computation of their pension and retirement benefits," said the bench.
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