'Ramoji Winter Fest' Kicks Off At Film City, Draws Large Crowd On Opening Day

Hyderabad: The Ramoji Winter Fest celebrations kicked off on Thursday with special entertainment programmes amidst the beauty of nature. The festival, which will continue until February 1, 2026, saw scores of tourists thronging the Film City with immense excitement on its very first day.

​​Arrangements have been made to allow visitors to enjoy the beauty of the Film City and reach new heights of entertainment and joy. Children and adults alike enthusiastically participated in the festivities, enjoying the carnival parade, the Musical Glow Garden, and a visit to Mayalok.

As part of the festivities, visiting hours have been extended till 9 PM so that families, relatives, and friends can spend time together amidst the dazzling electric lights, enjoying the beauty of the gardens and the captivating locations. Special entertainment programs are lined up one after another to engage the visitors. They can experience a unique recreational experience with the magnificent film sets and the studio tour that brought the world of cinema to life. They will cherish the Wild West stunts, rides, live shows, Sahas, and the bird park as sweet memories.

Carnival Parade

As part of the Ramoji Winter Fest, the majestic carnival parade is captivating visitors. The parade, featuring floats and various performers, including dancers and costumed characters, is attracting visitors. The Musical Glow Garden is transporting tourists to a world of dreams. Visitors are expressing their delight as Mayalok brings the magic of iconic film sets to life.