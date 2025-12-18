ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Group CMD Donates Rs 50 Lakh For Skill Centre At ANR College In Gudivada

Gudivada: Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group, Ch Kiron, on Thursday, announced a Rs 50 lakh donation to set up a Ramoji Rao Skill Development Centre at Akkineni Nageswara Rao College in Gudivada in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, marking the institution's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The ANR College event concluded with enthusiasm and rich tributes to the legacy of its founder Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Participating virtually, Ch Kiron inaugurated the Diamond Jubilee souvenir and shared his delight at reconnecting with the college where his parents once studied. He said that establishing the Ramoji Rao Skill Development Center would help equip students with job-ready skills aligned with the demands of the modern world.

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who attended the valedictory session as chief guest, commended Kiron's contribution and suggested that the proposed center be managed by the Eenadu (Telugu daily) management. He unveiled a special postal stamp bearing the portrait of Akkineni Nageswara Rao and emphasised that the education system must evolve in tune with advancing technology. He lauded the Akkineni family for contributing Rs 2 crore toward the institution’s development and urged students to strive for excellence and become role models for others.