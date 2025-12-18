Ramoji Group CMD Donates Rs 50 Lakh For Skill Centre At ANR College In Gudivada
The ANR College Diamond Jubilee celebrations concluded with enthusiasm and rich tributes to the legacy of its founder Akkineni Nageswara Rao.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 8:18 PM IST
Gudivada: Chairman and Managing Director of the Ramoji Group, Ch Kiron, on Thursday, announced a Rs 50 lakh donation to set up a Ramoji Rao Skill Development Centre at Akkineni Nageswara Rao College in Gudivada in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, marking the institution's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.
The ANR College event concluded with enthusiasm and rich tributes to the legacy of its founder Akkineni Nageswara Rao.
Participating virtually, Ch Kiron inaugurated the Diamond Jubilee souvenir and shared his delight at reconnecting with the college where his parents once studied. He said that establishing the Ramoji Rao Skill Development Center would help equip students with job-ready skills aligned with the demands of the modern world.
Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who attended the valedictory session as chief guest, commended Kiron's contribution and suggested that the proposed center be managed by the Eenadu (Telugu daily) management. He unveiled a special postal stamp bearing the portrait of Akkineni Nageswara Rao and emphasised that the education system must evolve in tune with advancing technology. He lauded the Akkineni family for contributing Rs 2 crore toward the institution’s development and urged students to strive for excellence and become role models for others.
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary called for immediate curriculum reforms, stressing that outdated courses should give way to programs that enable students to pursue their aspirations and succeed in a fast-changing world.
High Court Judge Justice Battu Devanand also soke at the event. He reflected on his college days at ANR College, crediting his teachers' guidance for helping him reach the bench.
Speaking at the event, Pamarru MLA Varla Kumar Raja and Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu assured continued support for the college's growth. Varla Kumar Raja said that although the legendary actor lacked formal education, his belief in learning inspired generations. The MLAs assured continued support for the college’s growth.
Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan conveyed their greetings to the college community on the occasion.
Also Read