Ramoji Film City Unveils Winter 'Glamping':Comfort And Cozy Tent Stay Amid Scenic Nature
Published : November 28, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City, the world's largest film city, has introduced an exciting new experience called 'Ramoji Glamping' this winter. This unique blend of glamorous camping and luxury accommodations offers visitors a peaceful escape into nature, combining the charm of outdoor camping with modern comforts.
The glamping experience at Ramoji Film City is designed for families, couples, and groups wanting a relaxing, routine-free stay surrounded by nature.
Ramoji Glamping tent stay features two types of tents, the Bollywood tent and the Hollywood tent, with rates of Rs 7,499 and Rs 9,499 respectively for a two-night stay. Visitors can select one or two-night packages and experience activities such as trekking, nature walks, yoga, traditional games, storytelling under starry skies, and music around the bonfire.
Ramoji Glamping, according to the Ramoji Film City website, blends the thrill of "outdoor camping with the element of immersive stay and boutique hospitality, invites guests to a world where time slows to the rhythm of birds’ chirping and every moment breathes!"
This eco-friendly setup provides a serene environment that serves as an ideal digital detox for those seeking a break from busy urban life.
Situated within the vast expanse of Ramoji Film City, the glamping site connects guests directly to nature while providing the high standards of hospitality expected of the iconic destination.
More details and bookings can be found at Ramoji Film City's official website (www.ramojifilmcity.com) or by contacting their helpline 76598 76598.
