Ramoji Film City Unveils Winter 'Glamping':Comfort And Cozy Tent Stay Amid Scenic Nature

Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City, the world's largest film city, has introduced an exciting new experience called 'Ramoji Glamping' this winter. This unique blend of glamorous camping and luxury accommodations offers visitors a peaceful escape into nature, combining the charm of outdoor camping with modern comforts.

The glamping experience at Ramoji Film City is designed for families, couples, and groups wanting a relaxing, routine-free stay surrounded by nature.

Ramoji Glamping tent stay (ETV Bharat)

Ramoji Glamping tent stay features two types of tents, the Bollywood tent and the Hollywood tent, with rates of Rs 7,499 and Rs 9,499 respectively for a two-night stay. Visitors can select one or two-night packages and experience activities such as trekking, nature walks, yoga, traditional games, storytelling under starry skies, and music around the bonfire.