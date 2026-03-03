Ramoji Film City To Host Cine Magical Glow Run On March 14
Published : March 3, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Padma Shri awardee and renowned Kuchipudi exponent Deepika Reddy described the 'Cine Magical Glow Run' as an inspiring and inclusive event that celebrates fitness, joy, and togetherness. It will be held at Ramoji Film City on March 14.
The jersey and winner's medal for the event were officially unveiled on Monday by Reddy, along with international archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam, at Sitara Hotel in Ramoji Film City amid much enthusiasm.
Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said the Glow Run is unique as it is not about winning or losing. "Everyone who participates is a winner. This run is about joy, energy, and celebrating movement," she said, adding that such events motivate people of all ages to stay active.
Vennam echoed similar thoughts and stressed the importance of fitness in daily life. "Running should become a part of our lifestyle. It helps us maintain physical health and also brings mental peace," she added.
Cine Magical Glow Run director Abhishek Mishra explained the details of the programme, saying the event has been designed to encourage participation from all sections, including first-time runners, families, and experienced athletes. "The Glow Run will feature 3,000, 5,000, and 10,000 categories. The race will begin at 5.30 pm, offering a unique evening running experience," he added.
Prabhu, chief growth officer of Healthion; Ravindranath, CEO of Renova Hospitals; and AV Rao, vice-president (marketing) of Ramoji Film City, were among those who were present at the launch event.
Organisers announced that free transportation will be provided from LB Nagar in Hyderabad for registered participants. For registration and more details, participants can visit www.ramojifilmcity.com or contact 7659876598.
