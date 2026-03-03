ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Film City To Host Cine Magical Glow Run On March 14

Deepika Reddy and Jyothi Surekha Vennam unveil the jersey and winner's medal at Sitara in Ramoji Film City. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Padma Shri awardee and renowned Kuchipudi exponent Deepika Reddy described the 'Cine Magical Glow Run' as an inspiring and inclusive event that celebrates fitness, joy, and togetherness. It will be held at Ramoji Film City on March 14.

The jersey and winner's medal for the event were officially unveiled on Monday by Reddy, along with international archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam, at Sitara Hotel in Ramoji Film City amid much enthusiasm.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said the Glow Run is unique as it is not about winning or losing. "Everyone who participates is a winner. This run is about joy, energy, and celebrating movement," she said, adding that such events motivate people of all ages to stay active.

Vennam echoed similar thoughts and stressed the importance of fitness in daily life. "Running should become a part of our lifestyle. It helps us maintain physical health and also brings mental peace," she added.