ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Film City Strengthens Global Travel Trade Connect To Accelerate International Market Expansion

Singapore/Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City, one of India’s renowned integrated tourism and entertainment destinations which brings together cinematic experiences, leisure attractions, hospitality, live entertainment and event venues, is stepping up its international market engagement through strategic travel trade partnerships.

Taking part in ITB Asia 2026 in Singapore from October 21 to 23, Ramoji Film City is engaging with international tour operators, destination management companies (DMCs), travel businesses and MICE professionals to strengthen travel-trade relationships and build pathways for its integrated destination, offering to reach more international travellers and corporate groups.

As international travellers increasingly seek distinctive experiences alongside established cultural, heritage and leisure attractions, Ramoji Film City aims to strengthen its relevance within India's wider tourism proposition and build connections with partners who can bring these experiences to new markets.

“Ramoji Film City has a distinctive story to share with the world. We bring together cinema, entertainment, hospitality and immersive experiences in a destination that is unlike any other. Our focus is to strengthen our engagement with international travel partners, build meaningful relationships and introduce Ramoji Film City to more travellers worldwide. We see exciting possibilities across leisure tourism, group travel, MICE and celebrations,” said Vijayeswari Cherukuri, Managing Director, Ramoji Film City.

ITB Asia 2026 has brought together travel and tourism stakeholders from across the world. Among many distinguished visitors to the Ramoji Film City pavilion was Deepankar Mohapatra, Director of Tourism, Odisha.

Vijayeswari Cherukuri, Managing Director, Ramoji Film City also visited the Odisha Tourism pavilion, reflecting the event’s spirit of exchange and collaboration.

Delivering a unique experience to India’s travel itineraries

India offers international travellers a diverse range of experiences spanning heritage, spirituality, nature, culture, cuisine and contemporary attractions. Ramoji Film City adds a distinctive cinematic and entertainment dimension to this mix, giving travel planners another way to enrich their India itineraries.