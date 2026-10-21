Ramoji Film City Strengthens Global Travel Trade Connect To Accelerate International Market Expansion
Ramoji Film City is positioning its integrated venues, themed environments, hospitality and entertainment capabilities for the MICE segment.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST
Singapore/Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City, one of India’s renowned integrated tourism and entertainment destinations which brings together cinematic experiences, leisure attractions, hospitality, live entertainment and event venues, is stepping up its international market engagement through strategic travel trade partnerships.
Taking part in ITB Asia 2026 in Singapore from October 21 to 23, Ramoji Film City is engaging with international tour operators, destination management companies (DMCs), travel businesses and MICE professionals to strengthen travel-trade relationships and build pathways for its integrated destination, offering to reach more international travellers and corporate groups.
As international travellers increasingly seek distinctive experiences alongside established cultural, heritage and leisure attractions, Ramoji Film City aims to strengthen its relevance within India's wider tourism proposition and build connections with partners who can bring these experiences to new markets.
“Ramoji Film City has a distinctive story to share with the world. We bring together cinema, entertainment, hospitality and immersive experiences in a destination that is unlike any other. Our focus is to strengthen our engagement with international travel partners, build meaningful relationships and introduce Ramoji Film City to more travellers worldwide. We see exciting possibilities across leisure tourism, group travel, MICE and celebrations,” said Vijayeswari Cherukuri, Managing Director, Ramoji Film City.
ITB Asia 2026 has brought together travel and tourism stakeholders from across the world. Among many distinguished visitors to the Ramoji Film City pavilion was Deepankar Mohapatra, Director of Tourism, Odisha.
Vijayeswari Cherukuri, Managing Director, Ramoji Film City also visited the Odisha Tourism pavilion, reflecting the event’s spirit of exchange and collaboration.
Delivering a unique experience to India’s travel itineraries
India offers international travellers a diverse range of experiences spanning heritage, spirituality, nature, culture, cuisine and contemporary attractions. Ramoji Film City adds a distinctive cinematic and entertainment dimension to this mix, giving travel planners another way to enrich their India itineraries.
Alongside leisure tourism, Ramoji Film City is positioning its integrated venues, themed environments, hospitality and entertainment capabilities for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) segment.
From corporate gatherings and incentive programmes to conferences, celebrations and live entertainment, the destination offers event planners a setting in which business engagements can be combined with distinctive experiences. This integrated proposition creates possibilities for organisations seeking to make meetings and corporate programmes more engaging for participants.
Engagement with international MICE professionals at ITB Asia forms part of Ramoji Film City’s broader effort to build relevant industry relationships and strengthen awareness of its capabilities among event planners, corporate travel stakeholders and destination partners.
Building international relationships for long-term growth
International travel-trade relationships play an important role in connecting destinations with new audiences and distribution networks. Through its engagement at ITB Asia 2026, Ramoji Film City is seeking to deepen its connections with relevant partners, understand the requirements of different markets and strengthen the positioning of Hyderabad within international travel programmes.
The broader ambition is to build sustained international visibility and develop relationships that can support future leisure travel, group tourism, incentive programmes and MICE business.
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