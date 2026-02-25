ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Film City Steals The Spotlight At SATTE 2026; Mega 46-Day Carnival From April 23

Visitors seeking information at Ramoji Film City stall at SATTE 2026 ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Ramoji Film City, listed as the world's largest film studio by the Guinness World Records, hogged the limelight at the three-day South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) 2026, which is being held at Yashobhoomi in Delhi. The film city's magnificent infrastructure, world-class facilities, and unique studio experience are being showcased at the event. Ramoji Film City is positioning itself as a leading destination for tourism, film production, and events, a film city official said. Visitors were explained about the facilities at Ramoji Film City (ETV Bharat) The film city management has invited tourists, event planners, and cinema lovers to be a part of the upcoming 46-day carnival, starting from April 23, 2026. "Ramoji Film City is not just a studio, but a popular thematic holiday destination, featuring natural landscapes, sets and amusement parks, offering something special for people of all ages," said Chief Business Officer Ruchi Pant. "Ramoji Film City holds a Guinness World Record as the world's largest integrated film studio complex. More than 3,500 iconic films have been shot here till date. Many Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and international projects, have featured on the sets and locations of Ramoji Film City. These sets hold a special place in the world of cinema", she said.