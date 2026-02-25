Ramoji Film City Steals The Spotlight At SATTE 2026; Mega 46-Day Carnival From April 23
The carnival from April 23 to June 7 will provide opportunity to guests to explore Ramoji Film City at night.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Ramoji Film City, listed as the world's largest film studio by the Guinness World Records, hogged the limelight at the three-day South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) 2026, which is being held at Yashobhoomi in Delhi.
The film city's magnificent infrastructure, world-class facilities, and unique studio experience are being showcased at the event. Ramoji Film City is positioning itself as a leading destination for tourism, film production, and events, a film city official said.
The film city management has invited tourists, event planners, and cinema lovers to be a part of the upcoming 46-day carnival, starting from April 23, 2026. "Ramoji Film City is not just a studio, but a popular thematic holiday destination, featuring natural landscapes, sets and amusement parks, offering something special for people of all ages," said Chief Business Officer Ruchi Pant.
"Ramoji Film City holds a Guinness World Record as the world's largest integrated film studio complex. More than 3,500 iconic films have been shot here till date. Many Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and international projects, have featured on the sets and locations of Ramoji Film City. These sets hold a special place in the world of cinema", she said.
According to Pant, among the popular sets at Ramoji Film City, the 'Baahubali' set is a special attraction, drawing tourists from across the country and abroad. The glimpses of the grand palaces, battlefields and majestic architecture offer a unique experience for cinema lovers.
In addition, several theme-based locations have been created here, including urban markets, airports, railway stations, palaces, exotic streets, and landscaped gardens, that can be readily utilised in films, she explained.
"Ramoji Film City offers its guests an exclusive experience of a studio tour on vintage buses. During this, tourists can explore various sets, shooting spots, and production facilities. The tour offers not just sightseeing but an opportunity to experience the magical world of cinema", Pant said.
She further said that the film city has five hotels, ranging from budget-friendly accommodations to ultra-luxury ones. The lush green gardens and open grounds are ideal for mega events, destination weddings, corporate meetings, and social gatherings. Events ranging from 25 to 25,000 people have been successfully hosted here, she added.
"Ramoji Film City's event team has extensive experience in organising complex and large-scale events. From concept development to curation, installation, and production, the entire project is handled by a professional team. Grand concerts by pop stars and musicians like Ed Sheeran and A R Rahman have been successfully held here. These events have established Film City as a premium event destination", she said.
Pant welcomed tourists and cinema lovers at the upcoming 46-day carnival, starting April 23. "Ramoji Film City is set to launch a Carnival, where, guests will have the opportunity to explore film city at night. The complex will remain open till 9 pm, allowing visitors to witness the beautifully illuminated sets and gardens. The carnival will include cultural programmes, live performances, food festival, family entertainment, carnival parade, a spectacular musical glow garden, and 'Mayalok'. This magical carnival will create memorable moments for your family and friends. It will continue till June 7," Pant elaborated.
Also Read