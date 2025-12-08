Ramoji Film City Stall Draws Attention At Telangana Rising Global Summit
Published : December 8, 2025 at 8:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Ramoji Film City (RFC) stall emerged as one of the major attractions at the ongoing Telangana Rising Global Summit at the Bharat Future City in Mirkhanpet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
Set up under the Tourism Department's pavilion, the stall showcased the immense potential of RFC as both a premier tourist destination and a global hub for film production.
A special video presentation at the stall highlighted the vast opportunities for tourism and filmmaking offered by the world’s largest film city. The display also featured major films shot at Film City, along with photographs of renowned personalities who have visited its iconic locations.
Visitors were briefed about RFC's world-class infrastructure, production facilities, and the warmth hospitality extended to film crews and artists.
The stall was visited by Ramoji Group CMD Ch Kiron, Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeshwari and several other dignitaries.
A total of 154 representatives from 44 countries attended the summit on Day 1 (December 8).
Addressing the summit, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the state government aimed to transform Telangana into the “most developed state in the country and the best state in the world" in the next 10 years. "Telangana, the young state in the nation. This state has a conducive environment for immense investments and numerous opportunities," he said.
