ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Film City Stall Draws Attention At Telangana Rising Global Summit

Hyderabad: The Ramoji Film City (RFC) stall emerged as one of the major attractions at the ongoing Telangana Rising Global Summit at the Bharat Future City in Mirkhanpet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Set up under the Tourism Department's pavilion, the stall showcased the immense potential of RFC as both a premier tourist destination and a global hub for film production.

A special video presentation at the stall highlighted the vast opportunities for tourism and filmmaking offered by the world’s largest film city. The display also featured major films shot at Film City, along with photographs of renowned personalities who have visited its iconic locations.